Where is Peter Madsen’s Ex-Wife Jenny Curpen Now?

As a documentary film that genuinely lives up to its title, Netflix’s ‘Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case’ can only be described as equal parts harrowing, gripping, as well as bone-chilling. After all, it charts the 2017 disappearance and death of Swedish Journalist Kim Wall at the hands of Danish inventor Peter Madsen to really shine a light upon the dark side of human experience. But for now, if you just wish to learn more about one of the most recent figures in the convicted murderer’s orbit — Russian-Mauritian Jenny Curpen — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Jenny Curpen?

Although a native of Russia, Jenny is an opposition activist, a creative artist, an illustration designer, and a former journalist unashamed of not just her headstrong beliefs but also her ideologies. She did have to flee her country in 2012 upon facing persecution for her opposition support, yet it doesn’t seem like it affected her too much since she was able to get political asylum in Finland. This one-time employee of the Grani.ru news website (banned by the Russian authorities) had reportedly initially traveled to Ukraine, from where she moved towards Finland for further stability.

As for Jenny’s connection with Peter, she’d personally reached out to him in fall 2018 — following his conviction — as a part of her Madsen Art Project, which soon evolved into much more. Her first prison visit to him was thus around early 2019, and they then ended up tying the knot at the Herstedvester Facility in Albertslund, where he’s incarcerated, on December 19, 2019. It’s imperative to note that despite the art project as well as her vision for it, the then-39-year-old admitted to BBC Russia their marriage was as real, genuine, and supportive as it could ever be.

“My husband committed a horrible crime, and he is punished for that,” Jenny penned on her Facebook profile on January 12, 2020. “However, knowing him for real [gives] me an exclusive right to say that I am lucky to be with the most beautiful, smart, talented, devoted, and empathetic person and man ever. My husband is the one of two victims of his crime, and staying alive was a punishment itself for him.” She did also complain about receiving “thousands of weird, stupid, absurd or aggressive comments, messages, and threats,” yet even they didn’t waver her emotions.

Where is Jenny Curpen Now?

Honestly, things have changed drastically since Jenny and Peter blissfully got married in the hopes of a better future — she no longer supports him in the way she once did and divorced him in early 2022. “It was a hard decision due to the whole situation, it was a moral choice as almost all serious steps in life,” the designer wrote on her public social media platform in April. “It took almost a year to make and implement this decision and I hope that now both of us will be able to continue our lives according to our wishes, and in case of my ex husband — to his possibilities.”

Jenny added, “We spent almost three years together, which feels like ten in the conditions we were given. It was a wonderful and terrible time, it took a lot from me, but gave me a lot, too. I still respect my ex husband and wish him happiness, new achievements, and as good future as it’s only possible in his hard situation.”

Coming to her current whereabouts, from what we can tell, Jenny continues to reside in the Norden region, where she still serves as a proud artist as well as an activist. She’s a family woman, plus she appears perfectly content at the moment.

