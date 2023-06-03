Where is Queen of the Universe Filmed?

Paramount+’s ‘Queen of the Universe‘ is a drag queen singing competition TV show that brings together a group of drag queens from different parts of the world who try to mesmerize the judges not just by their bold outfits but also their powerful and melodic voices. The ten contestants go head-to-head against one another on the stage as they perform impressive musical performances in front of a live audience while having their eye on the title of ‘Queen of the Universe’ and a cash prize worth $250,000.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the singing competition series consists of a judging panel that comprises actress/singer Vanessa Williams, ‘Drag Race All Stars‘ winner Trixie Mattel, ‘The X Factor’ winner Leona Lewis (season 1), and Spice Girl Mel B (season 2). The interior setting of the show, including the spacious stage in front of the judges’ table and the live audience in the backdrop, is enough to give the viewers an idea that it is shot on a sound stage. However, do you wish to know which specific stage is used to hold the competition? Well, if you do then we have got you covered!

Queen of the Universe Filming Locations

‘Queen of the Universe’ is filmed in England, especially in London. The shooting of the first season began in late September 2021 and concluded after a week or so, in October of the same year. As for the taping of the sophomore round, it took place in the month of August 2022. Now, without further ado, let’s find out the specific location where the drag queens from 10 different countries battle it out for the crown and cash prize in the Paramount+ series!

London, England

The capital of both the United Kingdom and England, London, serves as the primary production location for ‘Queen of the Universe.’ To be specific, the stage for the drag queen singing competition is constructed in ExCeL London or Exhibition Centre London at Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway in East London. Formerly a hospital, ExCeL London is now an international exhibition and convention center that hosts different kinds of events, including RuPaul’s DragCon UK event in January 2023.

The venue seats a live audience who are reportedly told not to wear clothes prominently displaying brand names as their reactions are captured on camera. Moreover, during the shooting of season 1, they were not allowed to bring food to the studio, and the shooting took place for a good five hours, from 5 PM to 10 PM.

Being an LGBTQ+ friendly tourism destination, London fits well as the production location for a show such as ‘Queen of the Universe.’ In 1967, homosexuality was legalized in England, and these days, London hosts several pride festivals, including the annual London Pride Parade and the London Lesbian and Gay Film Festival. The Paramount+ series also features a few iconic London landmarks in every other episode, such as Big Ben, the London Eye, The Shard, the British Museum, the National Gallery, and the Southbank Center.

Read More: Is Queen of the Universe Scripted or Real?