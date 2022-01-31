Where is Raising Dion Filmed?

Inspired by the short film and comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu, ‘Raising Dion’ is a superhero drama streaming television series created by Carol Barbee. The show revolves around the titular protagonist, who is gifted with superhero-like abilities. Following the death of his father, the responsibility of raising Dion has fallen on the shoulders of his mother, Nicole. While single parents already face a lot of challenges, Nicole’s troubles are amplified in the light of her sons’ special powers.

The suspenseful and action-filled drama of the show is filmed in several exterior locations where the creators have taken breathtaking shots of Dion using his powers. CGI is also used to make the scenes as realistic and believable as possible. In case you are intrigued by some of the shots and wish to learn more about the show’s production, then we have got you covered.

Raising Dion Filming Locations

‘Raising Dion’ is filmed entirely in Georgia. The production of season 1 commenced in the region in late July 2018 and was concluded in the following months. The shooting was primarily limited to Atlanta and some other nearby cities. Curious to learn more about them? Let’s jump right in.

Atlanta, Georgia

The principal photography of the first two seasons primarily took place in Atlanta. The city has emerged as the center for film and television production in the region thanks to the transferable income tax credit of 20% offered by the state. The shooting of a lot of crucial scenes was done at the EUE Screen Gems Studios located at the Parking lot, 175 Lakewood Way South West, Atlanta, GA 30315.

The studio is spread over 33 acres of land and offers 11 sound stages for film and television production along with other filming facilities. It has hosted the filming of ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Internship,’ ‘Necessary Roughness,’ and ‘Devious Maids’ in the past. The Icelandic scenes in the series were also shot in Atlanta.

The cast and crew were spotted filming a few scenes for season 1 at the Fox Theatre. Located in Atlanta at 660 Peachtree Street North-East, the performing arts venue has over the years hosted artistic and cultural events along with several concerts by popular musicians. The filming of the two seasons also took place in the commercial neighborhood of Midtown Atlanta. Other filming locations in the city included Capitol Avenue.

While filming of the first season was completed without any hassles, the production of the second installment posed several logistical problems in front of the creators. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, masks and other safety measures like social distancing became a norm on the set. The actors were regularly tested to make sure everyone was safe.

Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia

Chattahoochee Hills is also one of many shooting locations for the show. Located in southern Fulton County, the city is home to just about 3,000 people. Its proximity to the primary filming location, i.e., Atlanta, made Chattahoochee Hills an attractive destination for the producers. The breathtaking natural locales coupled with the hiking and mountain biking trails spread over several hundred kilometers made the city an ideal destination for filming some of the exterior shots.

Fairburn, Georgia

Just a few miles away from Chattahoochee Hills, Fairburn is one of many shooting destinations of ‘Raising Dion.’ When the filming for the first season commenced in Georgia back in 2018, Fairburn was one of the first cities visited by the cast and crew of the superhero drama show. The city was settled back in the 1830s and was initially known as Cartersville. Fairburn attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year when it hosts the Georgia Renaissance Festival.

Locust Grove, Georgia

Locust Grove also serves as a filming location for the show. The city is located in Henry County and is just 30 miles south of Downtown Atlanta. Some of the tourists attractions in the region include Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, Locust Grove Train Watching Platform, and French Market & Tavern. Apart from that, visitors can always go on adventurous hiking trails or just sit back and enjoy all the recreational opportunities that the city has to offer.

