Where is Sally McNeil’s Third Husband Norfleet Stewart Now?

Sally McNeil, a former Marine and an amateur bodybuilder, was sent to prison in 1996 for killing her second husband, Ray McNeil. On Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally,’ the viewers learn more about the case and everything that led to Sally making the decision to pull the trigger. Eventually, Sally was released from prison in 2020 and began to rebuild her life, meeting Norfleet Stewart in the process. So, if you’re wondering what happened and where he might be today, here’s what we know.

Who is Norfleet Stewart?

On February 14, 1993, Sally fired a shotgun twice at her then-husband, Ray McNeil. According to her, it was to defend herself because Ray had attacked her that night. During the ensuing trial, the defense claimed that Ray had been abusive and unfaithful during the years they were together. However, the prosecution pointed out her inconsistent statements and eventually garnered a second-degree murder conviction.

As a result, Sally spent about twenty-five years behind bars before being released on parole during the summer of 2020. At that point, she lived at the Veterans Transition Center in California and picked up a job at a warehouse. During her time there, Sally attended the support group every Wednesday, where she would share her prison experiences. It was during those meetings that Sally met Norfleet Stewart.

On the show, Sally talked about how Norfleet wasn’t controlling and just let her be herself. Initially, she was worried about being too impulsive and wanted to date for a while before taking the next step in their relationship. While Norfleet quickly fell in love with Sally, his friends urged him to be cautious, reminding him of what she went to prison for. But none of that seemed to deter Norfleet because he continued to date Sally. She mentioned on the show that his friends were more nervous about him than she was.

Where is Norfleet Stewart Today?

Sally felt that she had a future with Norfleet. She hoped to be third time lucky when she married her after more than a year of being together. John, Sally’s son from her first marriage, walked her down the aisle on the happy occasion. From what we can tell, Norfleet lives in California, enjoying his retirement with Sally. He is originally from Compton, California, studied at Centennial High School there, and previously lived in Marina, California. During Norfleet’s free time, he looks forward to the great outdoors and long drives.

