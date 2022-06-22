Where Is Snowflake Mountain’s Devon Smith Now?

Netflix’s ‘Snowflake Mountain’ is an interesting survival-themed reality show which brings together a group of affluent yet spoilt young adults and has them survive in the wilderness with just a few bare essentials. Interestingly, each participant is tricked into attending the wilderness camp by their families, who are exasperated with their everyday lifestyle. However, once on ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ they can either quit or carry on competing for a $50,000 prize money that will go to the person who develops the most.

Devon Smith was propelled into the limelight through her appearance on ‘Snowflake Mountain’ season 1. Although the New York-based college student claimed that all she ever did was party, she showed massive growth and was a completely changed person by the end of the show. Let’s take a detailed look at Devon’s journey and find out where she is at present, shall we?

Who Is Devon Smith?

A native of New York City, Devon Smith, was 20 at the time of filming. Although she introduced herself as a college student, Devon had an affluent upbringing and always enjoyed a life of luxury and comfort. She mentioned that she is someone who “parties 24/7” and loves to frequent restaurants and bars with her friends. Moreover, Devon also revealed that she was not doing well in college, and was also planning on dropping out, a desire she had kept secret from her parents.

Being a city girl all her life, Devon was pretty out of her element in the wilderness and was almost on the verge of giving up. Yet, once she realized her co-contestants would not be accepting defeat so easily, she pulled herself together and got ready to face the music. Interestingly, at first glance, Devon looked like the person who would be least likely to survive in the wild. Yet, she surprised the hosts, Matt and Joel, by pushing herself in challenges and being enthusiastic about her development.

Besides, Devon also had an extremely positive attitude, which benefitted the group. However, even with a $50,000 prize on the line, Devon was not ready to give up her morals and stayed firm in her decision not to be a part of the deer butchering challenge. Although Devon is a vegan, she was very polite about the whole matter and never caused a scene, which the hosts appreciated.

Interestingly, Solomon and Randy Wentworth seemed quite attracted to Devon. Though she distanced herself from Solomon after he stole food, the New York native got quite close to Randy. The two built a wonderful friendship within no time, but Devon ultimately turned down Randy’s advances, much to his disappointment. Nevertheless, she strove to be a team player till the very end and was immensely grateful for the lessons ‘Snowflake Mountain’ taught her.

Where Is Devon Smith Now?

At present, Devon has eased back into her life in New York City and appears to be leading an active yet fun lifestyle. From the looks of it, she loves exploring her city, as her social media profile is full of the things she holds dear in NYC. Moreover, the 21-year-old has retained her partying lifestyle and is quite happy surrounded by her loved ones. However, apart from giving her valuable life lessons, ‘Snowflake Mountain’ also helped Devon make several friends for life, and we hope she keeps thriving in the years to come.

