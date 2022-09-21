Where is Survivor 2022 Filmed?

Based on the Swedish series ‘Expedition Robinson,’ CBS’ ‘Survivor’ is a survival reality TV series created by Charles Andrew Parsons that brings together a group of strangers in a secluded location. The show is the definition of the popular saying “survival of the fittest” as these contestants must compete against one another for all kinds of resources, such as food, fire, and shelter. To make things more interesting, they are divided into “tribes” and made to participate in several mental and physical challenges to win rewards.

As the season progresses, contestants are eliminated by the others until only one remains, who gets crowned with the title of Sole Survivor. Moreover, the winner gets their hands on the grand prize of $1 million. Since its inception, the show has been shot in various picturesque and isolated locations. Thus, it is understandable why you might be excited to learn all about the filming locations of the 43rd season. So, without much ado, let’s dive right into the locations that appear in ‘Survivor’ season 43!

Survivor 43 Filming Locations

‘Survivor’ season 43 or ‘Survivor 43’ was filmed in its entirety in the country of Fiji, specifically on the Mamanuca Islands. The principal photography for the 43rd season of the survival series reportedly commenced in late April 2022 and wrapped up within a month, in May of the same year. Now, let’s take a closer look at all the specific filming sites where the contestants are tested to the limit!

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

Ever since season 33 of ‘Survivor,’ all the seasons have been lensed on the Mamanuca Islands, and so was the case with ‘Survivor 43.’ Situated to the west of Nadi and south of the Yasawa Islands, the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji are a volcanic archipelago that is a group of 20 volcanic islands in the Nadroga-Navosa Province. What makes Mamanuca popular among tourists and filmmakers are the sandy beaches, pristine waters, lively villages and resorts, and live coral reefs.

Out of all the islands, the Rotuma is the most populated one while a majority of them are largely uninhabited. There are many aquatic activities that tourists can indulge in during their visit to the Mamanuca Islands, such as sailing, kayaking, diving, swimming with reef sharks, snorkeling, windsurfing, semi-submersible coral viewing, and other recreational activities like hiking and exploring villages and secluded beaches.

Apart from hosting the production of ‘Survivor,’ the Mamanuca Islands have also served as a prominent filming site for various other filming projects, including the Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Cast Away.’ Besides the Mamanuca Islands, many movies such as ‘The Blue Lagoon,’ ‘Fantasy Island,’ and ‘Adrift‘ are filmed all over Fiji.

Read More: Is Survivor Scripted?