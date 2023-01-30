Where is SyFy’s The Ark Filmed?

Created by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, Syfy’s ‘The Ark’ is a science fiction mystery drama series set 100 years into the future that revolves around planetary colonization missions necessary for humankind’s survival. The narrative mainly focuses on the crew members of a spacecraft called Ark One after a catastrophic incident nearly destroys the space vessel and kills several people on board. The surviving crew must gather courage and work together to stay on course and do everything they can to survive in space.

The sci-fi series features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams, all of whom enhance the quality of the narrative further. While the drama on the damaged spacecraft keeps the viewers hooked through each episode, the backdrop of the spacecraft and outer space is enough to make one wonder where ‘The Ark’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Ark Filming Locations

‘The Ark’ is filmed in Serbia, particularly in Belgrade. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the mystery show commenced in late March 2022 and seemingly wrapped up around July of the same year. Located in Southeastern and Central Europe, Serbia is a landlocked country ranked very high in the Human Development Index domain. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that stand in for outer space in the Syfy series!

Belgrade, Serbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Ark’ are lensed in and around Belgrade, Serbia’s capital and largest city. Specifically, the filming unit utilizes the facilities of the Pink Films International Studios or PFI Studios at RS, 22310, Novo Naselje bb, in the village of Šimanovci, just outside Belgrade. The studio is home to eight state-of-the-art sound stages that are soundproof, allowing direct sound recording. Moreover, each sound stage is attached to dressing rooms, wardrobe rooms, makeup and hair rooms, and numerous production offices. All these amenities make it a suitable filming site for all productions, including ‘The Ark.’

Situated at the confluence of the Danube and Sava rivers, Belgrade is considered one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Europe as well as the world. Being one of the most creative cities in the world, Belgrade hosts numerous annual international cultural events like Theatre Festival, the Film Festival, Book Fair, and more. The city is also home to many museums, including the National Museum of Serbia, the Ethnographic Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Applied Arts, and the Museum of Aviation in Belgrade, to name a few.

Many filmmakers frequent Belgrade every once in a while for shooting purposes. The city has served as a prominent production location for many movies over the years. Some notable ones are ‘Extinction,’ ‘Zone 414,’ ‘Tau,’ ‘Lockout,’ and ‘A.I. Rising.’

