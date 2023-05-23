Where is The Clearing Filmed?

Based on J. P. Pomare’s crime thriller book ‘In the Clearing’ and inspired by the real-life Australian cult The Family, Hulu’s ‘The Clearing’ is an Australian psychological thriller series that revolves around the sudden and mysterious disappearance of a local girl, which triggers some horrific childhood memories of a woman as a member of one of the female-led cults in the history of the world — The Kindred. Now, the woman must display courage and confront her demonic past in order to stop The Kindred from kidnapping and gathering more children to fulfill its sinister plans.

Created by Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron and featuring brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Miranda Otto, Teresa Palmer, Guy Pearce, Julia Savage, Hazem Shammas, and Kate Mulvany, the movie takes us back and forth between past and present, and reality and nightmare. This is complemented by the dark undertone used throughout the show with the backdrop of some eerie locations and foreboding sound effects. So, if you are wondering where ‘The Clearing’ is filmed, we have got you covered!

The Clearing Filming Locations

‘The Clearing’ is filmed in its entirety in Australia, particularly in Victoria. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller show commenced in late June 2022 and wrapped up in October of the same year. In real life, The Family’s headquarters, Santiniketan Lodge, was based in Victoria. So, since the show is a fictionalized account of this Australian cult, it makes sense why the filming unit decides to shoot the series on location in the Garden State itself. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hulu show!

Victoria, Australia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Clearing’ are lensed in Victoria, which is situated in the southeastern portion of Australia. The capital of the state, Melbourne, serves as one of the prominent production locations as the cast and crew members set up camp at various sites across the city. As per reports, a tiny leaking house located in the Newport suburb of Melbourne is featured quite heavily through different episodes of the crime series.

Moreover, the production team reportedly taped several key portions in and around Lake Eildon. In many exterior shots, you are bound to spot the picturesque Dandenong Ranges in the backdrop. During the shooting schedule of the debut season, especially in August 2022, many locals and passersby spotted the filming unit of ‘The Clearing’ in Rubies & Rust at 15 Olinda-Monbulk Road in the town of Olinda, which is situated within the Dandenong Ranges. They also utilize the premise of Dudley’s restaurant in the same town at 540 Mount Dandenong Tourist Road.

Furthermore, the locality of Coimadai and the town of Woodend serve as important filming sites for the psychological thriller series. Apart from ‘The Clearing,’ the state of Victoria has hosted the production of a number of film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Ghost Rider,’ ‘Shantaram,’ ‘The Bank Job,’ ‘Clickbait,’ ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,’ ‘Wentworth,’ and ‘The Leftovers.’

