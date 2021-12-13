Where is The Larkins Filmed?

Written by Simon Nye and Abigail Wilson, ‘The Larkins‘ is a British comedy series based on H.E. Bates’ classic novella “The Darling Buds of May.” The show centers upon the misadventures and day-to-day affairs of the titular family as it prepares for the Christmas celebrations. But with the arrival of some guests and a spade of unsolved burglaries in the region, the festival plans suddenly take a surprising turn, and chaos ensues.

The hilarious family drama that unfolds is shot in quaint and idyllic countryside locations that capture the lifestyle of the 50s. If you find yourself awestruck by quirky costumes or the plethora of scenic destinations that feature on the show and wonder where ‘The Larkins’ must have been shot, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Larkins Filming Locations

‘The Larkins’ is filmed in multiple locations in the United Kingdom. The north-western European nation has been at the forefront of film and television production in the region.

The country has given world cinema legendary directors like Alfred Hitchcock and David Lean and continues to have a massive influence to this day. Curious to learn the specific filming locations? Allow us to be your guide.

Kent, United Kingdom

The principal photography of the comedy-drama series is done in Kent. The house in which the Larkins lived in the original show is located (Buss Farm) in Pluckley Road in Ashford. But to give a different backdrop to the viewers, this time, the family house scenes are all filmed in an undisclosed location in Underriver. Long Barn in Sundridge and Squerryes Court in Westerham serve as the shooting site for the fields surrounding the Larkins family farm.

The swimming scenes in the show are filmed at Viking Bay in Broadstairs. Several outdoor areas in East Peckham also served as a shooting site. The production for the first season took place in a number of locations in the village, including Swan Pub, the church (village festival and Sunday service), and the church shop.

The village shop and Church Row Cottages located in West Peckham were also used for shooting. St Dunstan’ Church, situated on 4 Church Road in the village, served as a filming location as well. The shops in the market town of Faversham were also transformed into a 1950s village to facilitate the production of ‘The Larkins’ season 1. The episode in which ma and pa Larkin are getting their suitcases out of a car is filmed at the Walpole Bay Hotel in Margate.

Interestingly, Eynsford also serves as one of many shooting sites for the comedy series. The scenes in which Mariette gets caught up in an argument when the family goes for strawberry picking are shot entirely in Stonepitts Farm. Other production locations in Kent include Victoria Gardens, Castle Hotel, and Five Bells pub.

Other Locations in the United Kingdom

Sussex also serves as one of many filming locations of the show. Located northeast by Kent, Horsted Keynes Railway Station (Haywards Heath RH17 7BB) appears in one of the episodes. The shooting for the first season also took place in Flanchford Farm in the market town of Reigate, Surrey.

Some scenes were also reportedly shot near a primary school in Betchworth as well. Interestingly, London is also one of the production locations for the show, but as of now, it is unclear where exactly the filming was done in the region.

