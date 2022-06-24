Where is The One That Got Away Filmed?

‘The One That Got Away’ is a reality TV series that brings together a group of single people searching for their soulmates. However, they get another chance to reignite some old flames from their respective pasts and give love another try. The dating show is hosted by the famous singer and songwriter Betty Who, who introduces several people from the contestants’ past through “The Portal,” which is symbolic of the time-traveling aspect of the entire premise.

The unique premise of the reality show and the entertaining host in the shape of Betty Who, as mentioned above, have made the viewers hooked on all the drama that ensues after the contestants’ partners of the past walk right toward them. But what makes them wonder is the interesting locations where ‘The One That Got Away’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to rid you of your curiosities!

The One That Got Away Filming Locations

‘The One That Got Away’ is filmed in California, supposedly in and around the Hollywood neighborhood. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the dating reality TV series seemingly commenced in July 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Located in the Western United States, California has a coastline along the Pacific Ocean to the west. Also known as the Golden State, it has contributed to the betterment of several fields such as communication, environmentalism, information, innovation, economics, and politics.

Moreover, California has played a major role in the filming industry as it is one of the most prominent production locations in the country. Movies and TV shows like ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ and ‘The Orville,’ have utilized the locales of the state. Now, let’s learn more about the specific locations that appear in the reality series, shall we?

Hollywood, California

All the drama that takes place in ‘The One That Got Away’ is possibly taped in and around Hollywood, a neighborhood in the central region of Los Angeles. For taping some exterior scenes where the contestants head out to the hills or a lake, the production team likely utilized the residential neighborhood of Hollywood Hills, just north of Hollywood.

It was in 1903 when Hollywood was incorporated as a municipality before getting consolidated with the City of Angels in 1910. After that, Hollywood transformed into a prominent filming site and eventually became the shorthand reference for the US film industry. Some of the major filming studios such as Disney, Warner Bros., Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Paramount Pictures, were established in this neighborhood. Over the years, many notable filming projects have been taped in and around Hollywood, including ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Inland Empire,’ and ‘The Day After Tomorrow.’

