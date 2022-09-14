Where is Vampire Academy Filmed?

Based on the eponymous best-selling novels by Richelle Mead, Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ is a fantasy horror series created by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre that serves as the reboot of the 2014 movie of the same name. The narrative follows the friendship of two young women — Rosemarie ‘Rose’ Hathaway and Vasilisa ‘Lissa’ Dragomir — who go through a set of adventures at their boarding school, St. Vladimir’s Academy.

While Rose is a guardian in-training dhampir, Lissa is a Moroi princess. However, despite their differences in terms of class and background, the duo doesn’t let any of it come between their friendship, as they prepare to enter the royal vampire society together. Just like the vampires in the show, the enthralling narrative makes sure to sink its teeth into the viewers and have them hooked to the series from the beginning to the end. However, the use of interesting and historical locations in the backdrop is likely to make you wonder about the actual filming sites of the Peacock show. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Vampire Academy Filming Locations

‘Vampire Academy’ is filmed in Spain and Portugal, specifically in Navarra, San Sebastián, Zaragoza, and Lisbon. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the vampire show reportedly commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in April 2022. So, without much ado, let’s jump right into the specific locations that appear in the series!

Navarra, Spain

A major portion of ‘Vampire Academy’ is lensed in Navarra, a foral autonomous community and province in northern Spain. For shooting purposes, the production team sets up camp on location in Pamplona, which is the capital of Navarra. Furthermore, the towns and municipalities of Viana and Olite in Navarra serve as important filming sites for the vampire show as well.

San Sebastián, Spain

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Vampire Academy’ are also taped in San Sebastián or Donostia-San Sebastián, a city and municipality situated in Spain’s Basque Autonomous Community. As per reports, in late January 2022, the filming unit was spotted recording some scenes for the debut season of the series in the interior spaces and gardens of the Miramar Palace at Paseo Miraconcha, 48 in Donostia. Besides that, Hotel Maria Cristina, a Luxury Collection Hotel at República Argentina K., 4, also serves as a prominent production location.

Zaragoza, Spain

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Vampire Academy’ travel to Zaragoza, the capital city of the Zaragoza Province as well as the autonomous community of Aragon. In the early stages of production of season 1, they were spotted shooting some party scenes in the Aljafería Palace on Calle de los Diputados in Zaragoza. Built during the second half of the eleventh century, the fortified medieval palace was the residence of the Banu Hud dynasty.

yors_echo shared this group pic with me from his time as an extra in the upcoming VA show. #Zaragoza 🎬🧛‍♂️🏰 Thanks for sharing the pic from your time filming as part of the VA show! 🎬❤️🧛‍♂️ 👉 #VampireAcademy is coming

SEPTEMBER 15 to #PeacockTV!#VAseries #VATVshow #VAfamily pic.twitter.com/jZLlHzMPe4 — VampireAcademy USA (@VAfandomUSA) September 5, 2022

Lisbon, Portugal

Additional portions of ‘Vampire Academy’ are lensed across Lisbon, the capital and largest city of Portugal. The Palace of Queluz or the Queluz National Palace on Largo Palácio de Queluz in the city of Queluz serves as a pivotal filming site for the fantasy series. In addition, the cast and crew utilized the locales of the former civil parish of Graça in Lisbon and the civil parish of Colares, which is located just west of Lisbon in Sintra.

