Where is Wrong Side of the Tracks Filmed?

Loosely inspired by Alberto Caballero, Laura Caballero, and Daniel Deorador’s Spanish situation comedy series ‘La que se avecina,’ ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ (originally titled ‘Entrevías’) is a Spanish drama series created by Aitor Gabilondo and David Bermejo. The narrative revolves around Tirso Abantos — a war veteran who runs a hardware store now. His monotonous and quiet existence is disturbed when his rebellious teenage granddaughter named Irene enters his life.

When Irene comes under the clutches of the drug dealers in the neighborhood, the former military man joins forces with Ezequiel — a corrupt police officer — to deal with the criminals. The setting of a shady neighborhood reflects the presence of drug dealers in the area, which ironically overshadows that of a retired military man. Moreover, the involvement of some action and fire sequences in the neighborhood adds to the viewers’ curiosity. So, if you wish to know about the places that feature in the Spanish series, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Wrong Side of the Tracks Filming Locations

Since the storyline of the series is set in the titular neighborhood of Entrevías in Madrid, the production team sets up camp in Spain — specifically in the capital city of Madrid — to shoot a majority of the sequences. The principal photography for the inaugural season reportedly got postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it finally commenced in February 2021 and wrapped up in June 2021. As for the second installment, filming seemingly began in early September 2021 and concluded in November of the same year. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that serve as filming sites for the series, shall we?

Madrid, Spain

Most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ are filmed in different locations in the capital city of Spain — Madrid. In particular, as per sources, the neighborhood of Villaverde Alto — located in the district of Villaverde — is utilized to tape a number of scenes, possibly the ones set in the Entrevías neighborhood. In addition, the Church of San Andrés is seen in the backdrop of a few sequences too. It is located on Plaza de San Andrés, 1, Madrid.

It appears that the production team also utilized the studio facilities of Mediaset España, mainly for the sophomore season. It is a media production company whose headquarters is located at Highway Fuencarral a Alcobendas, 4, in Madrid. Formerly known as Gestevisión Telecinco, the company was established in 1989 and is currently controlled by the Italian company MFE (MediaForEurope).

The municipality of Madrid is situated on the River Manzanares in the central part of the Iberian Peninsula and is considered the economic, cultural, and political center of Spain. Apart from some medieval architecture, Madrid is also home to a large number of attractions such as museums and cultural centers. A few notable museums are the Prado Museum, the National Archaeological Museum of Madrid, the Reina Sofía National Art Museum, and the Museums of the Americas.

Thanks to Madrid’s diverse cityscape that combines modern architecture with some cultural ones, it makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of filming projects. Thus, over the years, the capital city has featured in a number of movies and TV shows, including ‘Money Heist,’ ‘The Impossible,’ ‘Pan’s Labyrinth,’ and ‘Warrior Nun.’

