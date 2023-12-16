The Holiday Proposal Plan: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Written and directed by Jake Helgren, Lifetime’s ‘The Holiday Proposal Plan’ is a holiday-based romantic comedy film that follows Sonny Kravitz, a travel columnist who is tasked with planning for her best friends, Bree and Jared’s engagement. Since her ex-boyfriend, Kip Bravo, is also best friends with the future engaged couple, they must put their differences aside for once and work together to help their best friends get engaged. To provide Jared with the perfect opportunity and setting for his proposal, Sonny sets up a meet-up among the four of them at her parents’ snowy chalet.

The four friends meet and indulge in twelve different holiday traditions that are celebrated across the globe, while Jared gets the much-needed nudge to ask Bree for her hand in marriage. Given the success of the proposal plan, Sonny and Kip also find their feelings towards each other reignited. With most of the story unfolding in and around the chalet, many of you might be wondering where ‘The Holiday Proposal Plan’ was filmed.

The Holiday Proposal Plan Shooting Locations

‘The Holiday Proposal’ was filmed in its entirety in California, especially in Big Bear Lake. As per reports, principal photography for the rom-com took place at the beginning of 2023, in January. So, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Lifetime production!

Big Bear Lake, California

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘The Holiday Proposal Plan’ traveled to the small Californian city of Big Bear Lake, which is situated in San Bernardino County. Since the shooting took place during the winters, the filming unit did not have to take the help of fake snow to set the backdrop for the Christmas-based movie. However, they had to adorn a few streets and establishments with Christmas decorations.

The cast and crew members utilized various streets and locales of Big Bear Lake to tape pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. The small city is also home to two sky resorts — Snow Summit and Bear Mountain — which may or may not feature in the Lifetime film. The filmmaker, Jake Helgren, expressed his experience during filming on social media in a post that read, “It’s rare when you feel as happy onset as what you see happening in the film, but I can honestly say we were having as much fun onset as what you’ll see in this film.”

Jake elaborated further, “We filmed this in boatloads of snow up in Big Bear back in January, which has become sort of like a winter ‘summer camp’ for us, and I have to say, it’s not just one of my fave memories of 2023 but also definitely one of my favorite Holiday movies I’ve ever made. A special thanks to our beautiful and insanely talented cast and crew for making The Holiday Proposal Plan one to remember.”

The Holiday Proposal Plan Cast

Headlining ‘The Holiday Proposal Plan’ are Tatyana Ali and Jesse Kove in the respective roles of Sonny Kravitz and Kip Bravo. The former is a New York State-born actress who, at the age of 11, moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of making it in Hollywood. After gaining traction through her breakthrough role in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ as Ashley Banks, she went on to land several key roles in some notable film and TV projects, such as ‘Glory Road,’ ‘Mother and Child,’ ‘Home Again,’ ‘Wrapped Up in Christmas,’ ‘A Picture Perfect Holiday,’ and ‘The Young and the Restless.’

As for Jesse Kove, the LA native has been featured in a number of productions over the course of his acting career. For instance, he stars in ‘First Day,’ ‘Fake News,’ ‘Christmas on the Menu,’ ‘Ask Me to Dance,’ ‘Far Haven,’ and ‘Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.’ The Lifetime film also features Whitney Able as Bree Ferris and Geovanni Gopradi as Jarod Rojas. The supporting cast members also include Patrick Faucette as Cliff Kravitz, Robin Riker as Paulette Kravitz, Mike Heslin as Jonathan Ferris, Michael Sasaki as Victor, and Tiffany Shepis as Genevieve.

Read More: Lifetime’s Yes Chef Christmas: Filming Locations and Cast Details