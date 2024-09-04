Lifetime’s The Past Comes Knocking: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Lifetime’s ‘The Past Comes Knocking’ showcases how the past seems to always have a way of coming back and haunting people, especially someone with as complicated of a history as Susan Shaw, a former investigative journalist who works as a professor. Despite moving on to an entirely new life with her daughter Autumn, she notices that people around her are beginning to die one by one. Suspecting that her past has a hand in it, she is afraid that it might catch up to her and end up hurting her daughter.

In order to stop that from happening, she decides to take the help of her old friends from her investigative days. Together, they try to find out the individual who might be after Susan. As the investigation progresses and she gets closer to knowing the identity of the killer, more people close to her end up dying. Now, before it gets too late, she has to do everything in her power to find the culprit and prevent her daughter from getting hurt. Helmed by David Y. Chung and Brandon Villano, the thriller drama film not only has an engaging and suspenseful narrative, but its visuals and backdrops also keep the viewers hooked to the movie.

Where Was The Past Comes Knocking Filmed?

‘The Past Comes Knocking’ was reportedly filmed in its entirety in Michigan, across different sites including Ypsilanti. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime production took place in the summer of 2023 under the working title ‘Killing Angel,’ around July 2023. During the shooting process, one of the cast members, Marlee Carpenter, talked about her experience filming the movie. She wrote, “Having so much fun playing this character in the production of ‘Killer Angel’! Amazing cast, amazing crew, amazing week.”

Michigan

The production team of ‘The Past Comes Knocking’ traveled to the state of Michigan, where they lensed all its pivotal sequences. From the looks of it, various important scenes of the film were taped in and around the town of Ypsilanti, which is situated on the Huron River in Michigan’s Washtenaw County. Given its scenic landscape consisting of picturesque architecture, Ypsi served as the ideal production location for a thriller like ‘The Past Comes Knocking.’ In the backdrop, you might spot a few local sites of interest, like Ypsilanti District Library, Pease Auditorium, Ypsilanti Historical Museum, and Ypsilanti Water Tower.

It seems that the filming unit also set up camp in Detroit, mainly to capture a few establishing or aerial shots. So, it is likely that you will notice numerous buildings and attractions associated with the Motor City, such as the Renaissance Center, the Comerica Park, the Ambassador Bridge, and the Detroit Institute of Arts. Apart from ‘The Past Comes Knocking,’ Michigan has hosted the production of a bunch of popular movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘It Follows,’ ‘Barbarian,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘The Untouchables,’ ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘Four Brothers,’ and ’12 Monkeys.’

The Past Comes Knocking Cast

Multilingual Marem Hassler dons the garb of Susan Shaw in the Lifetime film. After gaining fame and recognition for her role as Pilar Hernandez in ‘Dream Team,’ she bagged major roles in multiple movies, short films, and TV projects. You might recognize her from ‘South Beach,’ ‘Riley Parra,’ ‘Emergency: LA,’ ‘Beacon Hill,’ ‘Savior,’ ‘Sitting Duck,’ ‘Don’t Sleep,’ ‘Girl Flu.,’ ‘Bone Tomahawk,’ and ‘Time Machine: Rise of the Morlocks.’ Apart from having experience in front of the camera, she has also worked in the camera and electrical department for many projects.

While the ‘Christmas in Paris’ fame Karl E. Lander portrays Thomas, Marlee Carpenter essays the role of Zoe in ‘The Past Comes Knocking.’ Furthermore, other talented actors who feature in supporting roles include Stephen Blackwell as Vincent Darte, Tessa Briney as Autumn, Bella Chadwick as Jane, Anthony Dain as Samuel, Leanne Johnson as Det. Marissa Sharpe, Paris Jones as Brandon, Grover McCants as Donald Davies, and Andi Jo Taylor as Andi Johnson.

