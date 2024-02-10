Lost in the Night: All Filming Locations Explored

‘Lost in the Night’ is about Emiliano, a young man who sets off on a mission to uncover some dark secrets about his mother’s disappearance. Originally titled ‘Perdidos en la Noche,’ the Mexican, Dutch, and German mystery thriller movie sees the resident of a small Mexican town attempting to look for the people responsible for the sudden disappearance of his activist mother Paloma Flores, who was one of the few people raising her voice against an international mining company. With no help from the authorities of the town, Emiliano finds a clue that puts the wealthy Aldama Family under suspicion. Soon, he manages to get a job at their house and slowly becomes a part of their lives.

Striking a romantic spark with the family’s beautiful daughter, Emiliano makes the most of his time there to find out if his mother’s corpse is in or around the property or not. Co-written and directed by Amat Escalante, the thriller drama film is led by the compelling performance of Juan Daniel García Treviño, who is accompanied by other talented actors in supporting roles, including Ester Expósito, Bárbara Mori, Fernando Bonilla, and Jero Medina. The property of the Aldamas is full of secrets and plays the role of an additional character in the movie as this is where most of the story unfolds. Finding out about the protagonist’s mother is not the only suspense that keeps viewers curious; the actual location of the house is yet another question that pops into their minds.

Where Was Lost in the Night Filmed?

‘Lost in the Night’ was filmed in its entirety in Mexico, particularly in Guanajuato and Mexico City. According to reports, principal photography for the suspenseful movie got underway in October 2022 and continued for a month or so, before getting wrapped up in November of the same year. So, let us follow Emiliano and find out all about the specific sites where he tries to get to the bottom of his mother’s disappearance.

Guanajuato, Mexico

A major chunk of ‘Lost in the Night’ was lensed in Guanajuato, the capital city of the eponymous Mexican state. The production team set up camp in and around the popular Presa La Purisima in order to shoot some key portions. Since Guanajuato is unfortunately a place where many disappearances occur on the regular and groups of women search for their relatives, it served as the ideal location to shoot a movie like ‘Lost in the Night,’ which also highlights the same issues. The filming unit supposedly took over one of the local properties situated in the city to make it stand in for the house of the Aldama family.

Situated in central Mexico, Guanajuato is home to several cultural and historically significant monuments and attractions. Thus, you are likely to spot some of them in the backdrop, including the Alhóndiga de Granaditas, the Basílica colegiata de Nuestra Señora de Guanajuato, Hidalgo market, and the Teatro Juárez.

Mexico City, Mexico

For shooting some portions of ‘Lost in the Night,’ the director and his team also traveled to the capital of Mexico — Mexico City. Home to the Angel of Independence, CDMX has hosted the production of various other film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Saw X,’ ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’ ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid,’ ‘The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders,’ ‘Who Killed Sara?,’ and ‘The Five Juanas.’

