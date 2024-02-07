Luz The Light of the Heart: Where is Netflix Show Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Luz: The Light of the Heart’ is a Brazilian fantasy adventure series that chronicles the journey of an orphan named Luz who has been raised by Ga in a loving and caring Kaingang family ever since she was a baby. Growing up gaining indigenous values and knowledge, the brave young girl turns nine and finds out something about her past that the community has been hiding from her. So, she decides to escape from the community in search of the entire truth.

Luz soon finds herself at a boarding school, where she makes new friends and rivals. With the help of her new friends, she embarks on an adventurous mission to seek answers about her origins. Alternately titled just ‘Luz,’ the family comedy series is led by Marianna Santos, who is accompanied by some other talented Brazilian actors in supporting roles, including Celso Frateschi, Claudia di Moura, Dandara Albuquerque, Daniel Rocha, Gabriela Moreyra, Marcos Pasquim, Maurício Destri, Mel Lisboa, and more. The colorful visuals of the interiors of the boarding school work in contrast against the lush green forests that are featured in the show, leaving many intrigued about the actual filming locations of ‘Luz: The Light of the Heart.’

Luz: The Light of the Heart is Filmed in São Paulo

‘Luz: The Light of the Heart’ is filmed in its entirety in Brazil, particularly in and around São Paulo. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration got underway in May 2023 and wrapped up after a couple of months, in July of the same year. So, let us take a closer look at all the sites that serve as filming locations for the Brazilian Netflix production!

São Paulo, Brazil

The shooting for a major chunk of ‘Luz: The Light of the Heart’ takes place in and around the city of São Paulo, the capital of the eponymous Brazilian state. The production team takes over different parts of the city, including various streets and neighborhoods, to tape pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. What makes the capital city a favorite amongst filmmakers is the fact that it is a well-rounded location with a wide variety of urban areas.

Moreover, São Paulo is widely recognized for its abundance of services, English-speaking crew members, and different kinds of locations to choose from — forests, stadiums, parks, offices, street markets, churches, some gorgeous beaches, and more. In the backdrop of some exterior scenes of ‘Luz: The Light of the Heart,’ viewers might notice some local monuments and attractions, including the Latin American Memorial, Museum of Art of the Parliament of São Paulo, Paulista Avenue, Ibirapuera Park, the Altino Arantes Building, the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady Assumption and Saint Paul, Obelisk of São Paulo, and Octávio Frias de Oliveira Bridge, to name a few.

As for the interior scenes of ‘Luz: The Light of the Heart,’ the filming unit possibly takes over some actual establishments across the city as well as the facilities of one of the film studios located in and around São Paulo. Apart from ‘Luz: The Light of the Heart,’ the capital city of the state of São Paulo has also hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Nine Days,’ ‘Good Manners,’ ‘The Smoke Master,’ ‘Spectros,’ ‘Invisible City,’ and ‘Nobody’s Looking.’

