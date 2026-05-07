Where is M.I.A. Filmed? All Shooting Locations

In Peacock’s ‘M.I.A.,’ we get acquainted with Etta Tiger Jonze, a Florida Keys resident who dreams of starting afresh in Miami’s bustling and glittering kingdom. Unfortunately, her ambitions come shattering down when most of her family members are killed, threatening the family’s drug-running business. Now, she embarks on a vengeful journey and takes on one of the most influential and powerful cartels in the city, with the help of her new friends, Lovely and Stanley.

In the process, she aspires to become the most powerful crime queenpin in South Florida. During the hunt, she is forced to use her wits and skills against men who are hunting for her. Created by Bill Dubuque and Karen Campbell, the crime thriller drama series features a talented ensemble cast comprising Shannon Gisela, Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, and Maurice Compte. It follows Etta as she journeys through Miami’s neon-lit criminal underbelly, hidden beneath the city’s hustle and bustle.

M.I.A. Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘M.I.A.’ takes place across Florida, particularly in Miami-Dade County and Broward County. From what we can tell, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Peacock production got underway around April 2025 and went on for about four months before wrapping up in late August of the same year. Gerardo Celasco, who portrays Samuel, expressed his gratitude on social media, stating, “That’s a wrap for me on S1 of @mrc @peacock M.I.A. So much love for this character, this group of actors and the most incredible Miami based crew! @oscagu you’re incredible. @rossriege , we got lucky to have you on this. Karen, @aletheajones thank you for allowing me to play as Samuel the last few months. It has been the greatest gift of my career.”

Miami-Dade County, Florida

Since the show is set in South Florida, a major portion was lensed in and around Miami-Dade County in the southeastern part of Florida. Filming of several sequences of the inaugural iteration of ‘M.I.A.’ took place in the coastal city of Miami. In particular, the production team utilized the premises and services of EUE Screen Gems, a purpose-built studio facility located at 50 Northwest 14th Street. The studio complex likely hosted the filming of scenes that required a controlled environment and better production logistics. Being home to one of the largest production and distribution centers, the city is a hotspot for filmmaking and attracts projects from around the world. Its vibrant streets, sun-soaked beaches, and Art Deco architecture offer a wide range of backdrops for titles across genres.

Broward County, Florida

For the purpose of taping the Peacock show, the cast and crew also visited Broward County in the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area of Florida. Many spots in Fort Lauderdale make an appearance in the crime thriller series. As per reports, the shooting also transpired on Las Olas Boulevard, a major east-west thoroughfare in the heart of the region. Extending from Southwest 1st Avenue in the Central Business District to Florida State Road A1A along Fort Lauderdale Beach, the popular tourist destination is recognized for its historic architecture, waterfront views, tree-lined streets, and shopping spots.

The team was also spotted filming at a private property at 525 Southwest 5th Street. In addition, the crew also set up camp in the suburb of Hollywood to create the visual canvas of ‘M.I.A.’ Nestled in the Miami metropolitan area, the beach town is known for its scenic coastline and booming arts and culture scene. Aside from the crime drama series, Hollywood has also served as a filming location for movies and shows like ‘Donnie Brasco,’ ‘Cape Fear,’ ‘The Punisher,’ ‘Fast 2 Furious,’ ‘Body Heat,’ ‘Mortal Kombat: Conquest,’ ‘Ocean Ave.,’ and The Glades.’

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