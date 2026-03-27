Where Was Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Filmed?

Written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski, Hulu’s ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ is an action-packed crime comedy movie that revolves around two gangsters — Quick Draw Mike and Nick — and their shared love for Nick’s wife, Alice. Apart from the love triangle, the element of time travel makes things even more complicated. When Nick travels back in time from the future to prevent a significant mishap, he puts his own as well as Mike and Alice’s lives at risk.

As the trio tries to survive the most dangerous night of their lives, they face a series of challenges that test their loyalties and survival skills. Featuring stellar performances from Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, Eiza González, Keith David, and Jimmy Tatro, the hilarious yet high-octane tale unfolds primarily in the criminal underworld, introducing several ups and downs for the three leads as they navigate the deadly world of organized crime.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Filming Locations

‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ was filmed in its entirety in Manitoba, particularly in and around Winnipeg. According to reports, principal photography for the Vince Vaughn starrer got underway in the first week of September 2024 under the working title ‘It Takes Two’ and continued for about two months before wrapping up in the first week of November of the same year. Upon finishing filming her scenes, Eiza Gonzalez, who portrays Alice, took to social media and shared a few words about the production. She stated, “That’s a wrap!! 🎬😊 Good bye Alice cannot wait to share this off the wall absolutely insane movie with all of you! What a journey it’s been ❤️💋💥 love you @bdgrabinski thank you for this dream character. Peace ✌🏼 Canada.”

Winnipeg, Manitoba

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ were reportedly lensed in the city of Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, located on the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers. Various streets and neighborhoods of the city were transformed into film sets as the production team taped many important scenes for the BenDavid Grabinski directorial. For taping key indoor portions, the cast and crew members seemingly set up camp at multiple real-life establishments and possibly on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios situated in or around Winnipeg, such as Manitoba Film Studios, Big Sky Studios, and more.

In the establishing shots of the city, its skyline, consisting of several landmarks and buildings, is featured. Thus, it is likely that you may spot the Basilica of Saint Boniface, Esplanade Riel, the Manitoba Legislative Building, 3000 Main, the Richardson Building, Manitoba Hydro Place, and more. Apart from ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,’ Winnipeg has served as a prominent production location for numerous movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Nobody 2,’ ‘The Craft: Legacy,’ ‘Violent Night,’ ‘Shall We Dance?,’ ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’ ‘Home Alone: The Holiday Heist,’ ‘Haunted Wedding,’ ‘The Spencer Sisters,’ and ‘Todd and the Book of Pure Evil.’

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