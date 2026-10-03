Where is NCIS New York Filmed? All Shooting Locations

A spin-off of ‘NCIS’ and the eighth installment in the ‘NCIS’ universe, CBS’ ‘NCIS: New York’ is a police procedural drama series created by R. Scott Gemmill. LL Cool J reprises his role as the legendary NCIS agent Sam Hanna, who finally returns to his hometown, New York City, after several years of serving as a Special Agent of the Office of Special Projects in Los Angeles. As he settles into the New York City field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), Sam joins forces with a new partner named Nick Schaeffer. Together, they lead a team of NCIS agents on a series of high-stakes missions and solve crimes amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City. As the title suggests, the action crime series is set in the Big Apple, which serves as an additional character, adding more depth and character to the visuals.

NCIS: New York Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘NCIS: New York’ takes place across different boroughs of New York City, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. According to reports, principal photography for the spin-off series commenced in July 2026 and is still in production, as of early October 2026. In an interview with Deadline, LL Cool J was asked about shooting the show in NYC. He opened up, “Yeah, it’s real cool. It’s different, too, because I’m a New Yorker, but we’re going to parts of New York I’ve never seen. We’re visiting all the various parts of New York: the underbelly, the main parts. It’s a lot of fun in that regard.”

Brooklyn, New York City

A major chunk of ‘NCIS: New York’ was lensed in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. In the Greenpoint neighborhood, the cast and crew were spotted taping key portions near McGuinness Boulevard and Box Street, by the Pulaski Bridge. Moreover, the Crown Heights neighborhood also served as a production location, with the filming unit transforming the area near Kingston Avenue and Park Place into a film set. Various important scenes for the LL Cool J starrer were also shot around Gerritsen Avenue in Gerritsen Beach and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights. For taping multiple outdoor scenes against the backdrop of NYC’s cityscape, the production team also set up camp in and around the Brooklyn Bridge Park, York Street, Irish Haven at 5721 4th Avenue, and outside 1155 Park Pl #115.

Manhattan, New York City

The borough of Manhattan also features regularly on ‘NCIS: New York’ as numerous streets of the popular Upper West Side neighborhood were redressed into film sets. For instance, LL Cool J and the rest of the cast and crew members took over West 68th–73rd Streets, Broadway & Columbus Avenue, and Amsterdam Avenue. The scene involving Jacqueline Byers and Shane Harper’s characters, Addison “Addy” Ross and Wyatt Sellers, respectively, inspecting a crime scene in the park, was reportedly shot in Central Park, situated between the Upper West Side and Upper East Side neighborhoods.

Queens, New York City

Within the Queens borough, the filming unit of ‘NCIS: New York’ also utilized numerous streets and neighborhoods to record many indoor and outdoor sequences. The neighborhood of Astoria, which is bounded by the East River to the west and north, served as a prominent production location for the police procedural show. In addition, the Queensboro Bridge that connects Queens to Manhattan also features in the spin-off series.

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