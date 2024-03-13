Bandidos: Deep Dive Into Filming Locations of the Netflix Show

Creation of Pablo Tébar, Netflix’s ‘Bandidos’ is a Mexican action crime series that chronicles the adventurous journey of Miguel and his accomplice Lilí, who are ambitious enough to attempt to retrieve a sunken treasure in the Gulf of Mexico. With the help of a group of skilled bandits, the pair dive deep to complete the underwater heist from the shipwreck of a Spanish galleon that sank during the War of Independence.

However, sooner rather than later, they discover that there are others in the hunt for the long-hidden bounty. Featuring compelling performances from a group of talented actors, including Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado, Andrés Baida, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Fuentes, and Bruno Bichir, the action-adventure show unfolds underwater, on the picturesque shores, and several other interesting sites as the bandits are in a race against time.

Where is Bandidos Filmed?

‘Bandidos’ is filmed primarily across Mexico, especially in Hidalgo, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, and Morelos. Moreover, Petén in Guatemala and Madrid in Spain host the production of the action series. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season got underway in April 2023 and wrapped up in three months or so, in late July of the same year.

Hidalgo, Mexico

A major portion of ‘Bandidos’ is lensed in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, located in east-central Mexico. Its capital city Pachuca, also known as Pachuca de Soto, turns into a prominent filming site as the cast and crew members utilize the locales of the city for shooting several scenes. The filming unit also sets up camp in the town of Huasca de Ocampo, which is just a few miles away from the capital city. Moreover, they even head to the southeastern part of Hidalgo, to the city of Tulancingo to record important sequences.

Yucatán, Mexico

Yucatán is another one of the Mexican states where various portions of ‘Bandidos’ are shot. It is officially known as the Estado Libre y Soberano de Yucatán. Some establishments of Mérida, the capital of Yucatán, feature in quite a few scenes, including the Olimpo Cultural Center at s/n Calle 62 x 61, Centro in Mérida. The production team makes the most of the state’s landscape by shooting scenes in different areas, such as in the town of Acanceh, the port city of Progreso de Castro, Yabucú, and Seyé.

Other Locations in Mexico

For the purpose of shooting, the cast and crew of ‘Bandidos’ also travel to other sites across Mexico. For instance, several interior and exterior shots are taped in and around the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya at Carretera Cancun Tulum 307 Tulkal Chemuyil in Tulum, Quintana Roo. Furthermore, Hotel Hacienda Vista Hermosa at Carretera Alpuyeca Tequesquitengo Km 7 in San José Vista Hermosa, Morelos, is another establishment that hosts the production of the crime series.

Petén, Guatemala

Besides Mexico, the filming unit of ‘Bandidos’ makes the most of the vast and versatile landscape of the Petén department of Guatemala. Alternatively known as Yax Mutal, Tikal serves as a prominent filming site. Found in a rainforest in Guatemala, it is the ruin of an ancient city. In addition, the Mesoamerican archaeological site of Yaxhá, which lies on the north shore of Lake Yaxha, also makes an appearance in different episodes of the Ester Expósito starrer.

Madrid, Spain

Additional portions of ‘Bandidos’ are also taped in and around the capital of Spain — Madrid. The Spanish capital’s historical yet modern features have been featured in many film and TV projects over the years. Besides ‘Bandidos,’ you can spot Madrid’s locales in ‘Everybody Knows,’ ‘Money Heist,’ ‘See You in Another Life,’ ‘The Snow Girl,’ and ‘High Seas.’

