All-Time High: Where and When Did the Shooting Take Place?

Written and helmed by Julien Hollande, Netflix’s ‘All-Time High,’ originally titled ‘Nouveaux Riches,’ is a French comedy film that focuses on a con artist named Youssef Bouahzizi who resorts to petty crimes and scams in order to keep his partner Stella content and support their lifestyle. When his real identity comes out in front of her, his life turns upside down, for the worse. Soon, his fortune changes again when he crosses paths with Stéphanie, a crypto millionaire, during a poker game.

With rejuvenated confidence, Youssef attempts to target Stéphanie for her wealth and wipe away all his debts once and for all. But what if the scammer becomes the one who gets scammed? Featuring impressive onscreen performances from some talented French actors, including Nassim Lyes, Zoé Marchal, Adrien Essamir “Sicario,” Yousef Ramal, and Yovel Lewkowski, the fast-paced rom-com movie takes place in a variety of locations, raising several questions in the minds of the audience regarding the filming locations of ‘All-Time High.’

All-Time High Was Filmed in the Paris Region

‘All-Time High’ was filmed in France, specifically in the Île-de-France. As per reports, production of the comedy film seemingly got underway in October 2022 and continued through the following couple of months, before getting wrapped up around mid-December of the same year. So, let’s take a look at the sites that served as the backdrop for the French film!

Île-de-France, France

All the pivotal sequences for ‘All-Time High’ were lensed in the Île-de-France AKA the Paris Region, one of the eighteen regions of France that is centered on the capital of the nation, Paris, which served as the primary production location. While the filming unit was based in Paris for the shooting, several streets and neighborhoods were turned into film sets, resulting in temporary road blockages in different areas of the city to accommodate the filming of the Julien Hollande directorial.

For instance, the cast and crew members of ‘All-Time High’ were spotted by many onlookers and passersby taping numerous portions around Boulevard des Capucines and Boulevard de la Madeleine, both of which are a part of the Grands Boulevards in Paris. Some other exterior shots for the comedy movie were also recorded around Place de l’Opéra and Rue Godot de Mauroy. The production team of the Nassim Lyes starrer also set up camp in the eastern suburbs of Paris, specifically in the French commune of Montreuil. It is situated a few miles away from the center of Paris and is also referred to as Montreuil-sous-Bois.

Since there are several exterior scenes, including aerial shots of the cityscape, throughout the film, you are bound to notice some notable buildings and places of interest in the backdrop, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Palace of Versailles, Notre-Dame de Paris, the Château of Vaux le Vicomte, the Louvre, and Arc de Triomphe. Apart from ‘All-Time High,’ the locales of the Île-de-France have also been featured in ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,’ ‘Little White Lies,’ ‘Romantics Anonymous,’ ‘Rolling to You,’ and ‘The Time of Their Lives.’

