Feedback: Filming Locations of the Netflix Show

Based on the eponymous novel by Jakub Zulczyk, Netflix’s ‘Feedback’ is a Polish crime-drama series that chronicles the life of a former rock musician named Marcin Kania, who has allowed his alcohol addiction to get the better of him. Carrying a faulty memory and shambolic familial relationships due to his addiction, he is forced to confront his past demons when his son disappears out of nowhere. In order to locate his missing, the former rockstar embarks on a desperate journey across the city while diving deep into the human psyche and his traumatic memories of the harm done to his family.

The dramatic elements and the characters are brought to life by the compelling performances of the talented Polish actors, including Arkadiusz Jakubik, Jakub Sierenberg, Dominika Bednarczyk-Krzyżanowska, Nel Kaczmarek, Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, and Dariusz Majchrzak. Originally titled ‘Informacja zwrotna,’ the drama series takes us on a journey with the protagonist to the darkest corners of Warsaw, making the audience wonder if the series is filmed on location or somewhere entirely different.

Where is Feedback Shot?

‘Feedback’ is filmed in its entirety in Poland, specifically in and around Warsaw. The production for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series seemingly took place around the summer of 2022. Given Poland’s vast and versatile landscape, the European nation serves as a suitable filming site for the Netflix production. So, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the drama series.

Warsaw, Poland

To tape most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Feedback,’ the filming unit sets up camp in Warsaw and its surrounding areas. They utilize both the interiors as well as exteriors of different establishments and areas, mostly at night, capturing the cityscape according to the overall theme of the narrative. For instance, a few stations of the Warsaw Metro are seemingly taped, especially the scenes including the protagonist. Moreover, crime scenes depicted through different episodes are recorded in different kinds of sites, some eerie and others pedestrian.

Moreover, interior scenes involving the protagonist’s office and residence are either recorded inside actual establishments or in a film studio utilizing a sound stage or two. A few eateries and restaurants also seemingly serve as prominent production locations for ‘Feedback.’ When it comes to the outdoor portions, most of them are taped on location, across different streets and neighborhoods. Thus, you are likely to notice several landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, including the Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, the Nicolaus Copernicus Monument, the Wilanów Palace, Warsaw Old Town, and Łazienki Park. Besides ‘Feedback,’ Warsaw’s locales have been featured in ‘How I Became a Gangster,’ ‘Operation Hyacint,’ ‘Blinded by the Lights,’ and ‘Hold Tight.’

