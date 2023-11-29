Netflix’s Hard Days: All The Shooting Locations Explored

With Michihito Fujii taking the role of co-writer and director, Netflix’s ‘Hard Days’ stars Junichi Okada as Kudo Yuji, a detective who is in a rush to reach the hospital where his mother is probably taking her final breaths. Meanwhile, he receives a call from the police chief questioning him about his involvement in the creation of a slush fund. Soon, he also hears the news of her mother passing. With so much going on in his mind, he accidentally crashes into a man who ultimately dies. In a state of panic and shock, Yuji decides to hide his victim’s body under her mother’s body in the casket.

Just when the desperate detective thinks that he has gotten away with a hit-and-run, he receives a text from Police Officer Yazaki. Now, Yuji finds out that there was a witness and he must do everything possible to prevent him from ratting him out. Originally titled ‘Saigo made Iku,’ the Japanese crime drama movie is a remake of the 2014 South Korean movie ‘A Hard Day’ by Seong Hun Kim. Besides Okada, the film features Go Ayano, Ryoko Hirosue, Hayato Isomura, Tetta Sugimoto, and Akira Emoto. Involving several suspenseful and intense thrilling scenes, it unfolds in some interesting locations, including the hospital and police station, raising questions about the shooting sites in the audience’s mind.

Where Was Hard Days Filmed?

‘Hard Days’ was supposedly filmed in its entirety in Japan, across various different sites. The principal photography for the drama film seemingly took place in late 2022, and wrapped up before November of the same year. So, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix production!

Japan

Almost the entirety of ‘Hard Days’ was probably lensed in the island country of Japan, which is situated in East Asia. From the looks of it, the production team utilized the streets and neighborhoods of certain areas of the country to record several pivotal sequences. The aerial shots of the cityscape and other major outdoor scenes were possibly taped on location while some of the interior sequences were likely to be shot on a sound stage or two at one of the film studios located in Japan.

Around November 2022, the lead actor Junichi Okada shared his true sentiments about the production process when he stated, “The shooting period I spent with director Fuji, the crew, and Tsuyoshi Ayano was the best time I trembled with the passion of manufacturing. Playing a character who is cornered by Tsuyoshi Ayano has taken the most energy in my film so far.” Apart from ‘Hard Days,’ Japan has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘The Day After Tomorrow,’ ‘Earthquake Bird,’ and ‘Tokyo Vice.’

Read More: Best Japanese Movies on Netflix