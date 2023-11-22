Netflix’s I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me Shooting Location

Adapted from the eponymous novel by Juan Pablo Villalobos, Netflix’s ‘I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me’ is a Mexican–Spanish crime comedy movie that stars Darío Yazbek as Juan Pablo Villalobos, an aspiring writer who is set to move from Mexico to Barcelona with his girlfriend named Valentina who is eager to pursue a Ph.D. scholarship. However, right before they begin a new life in a new country, there is a change of plans when Juan finds himself involved with a drug cartel.

Tasked with a mission in Catalonia, Juan’s entire life gets turned upside down while he keeps on the lookout for inspiration for his new novel. Originally titled ‘No Voy a Pedirle a Nadie Que Me Crea,’ the comedy thriller film, besides Yazbek, features other talented cast members, including Natalia Solián, Anna Castillo, Alexis Ayala, Carmen Beato, and Ivano Palatucci. Mostly taking place in and around Barcelona, the film’s picturesque visuals are bound to have the viewers guessing about its actual filming locations.

Where Was I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me Filmed?

‘I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, specifically in the Province of Barcelona. As per reports, production for the crime movie got underway in February 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in late March of the same year. So, let’s traverse through the streets of Barcelona and find out more about the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Province of Barcelona, Spain

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me’ were lensed in the Province of Barcelona, which is located in the center of the autonomous community of Catalonia. The capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia — Barcelona — served as one of the primary production locations for the film. In particular, the cast and crew members were spotted by various onlookers and passersby recording important sequences in the neighborhood of El Born and the district of Gràcia. The latter is widely recognized for its 19th-century boulevards and pedestrian lanes with many bistros and wine bars surrounding the landmark clock tower at Plaça de la Vila de Gràcia.

The comarca of Maresme, which is situated along the Mediterranean coast, also served as a host for the production of ‘I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me.’ Within the comarca, the filming unit took over the municipality of Sant Vicenç de Montalt and utilized its terrains to shoot a few key portions. Moreover, a number of pivotal scenes were recorded in the city of Sabadell, situated right in the middle of Vallès Occidental. Another Spanish place, within the Province of Barcelona, where some portion of the shooting took place is Santa Coloma de Gramenet AKA Gramenet de Besòs, a municipality situated on the south-east side of the Litoral range.

