Where is Netflix’s Kübra Shot?

Adapted from Afşin Kum’s eponymous novel, Netflix’s ‘Kübra’ is a Turkish thriller drama series that focuses on a suburban man named Gökhan Ahinolu who is going through a rough patch with his girlfriend. As he struggles to pull his life together, he starts receiving anonymous messages from a user called Kübra through an online friendship platform. After a while, he realizes that the messages have a deeper meaning to them as they seem to predict the future, including unexpected events.

When Gökhan accepts the message sent by Kübra, he becomes the center of attention of many people around him, gaining supporters as well as enemies. Now he must take sides in the war of darkness and light. Starring Çağatay Ulusoy, Aslıhan Malbora, and Ahsen Eroğlu, the show takes us on a thrilling journey with the protagonist as he navigates the streets of Istanbul, sparking curiosity in the minds of the viewers about the filming locations of ‘Kübra.’

Kübra Was Filmed On Location

‘Kübra’ is filmed in its entirety in Turkey, particularly in and around Istanbul. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series got underway in late March 2023 and continued for about 60 days or so, before getting wrapped up in the first week of June of the same year. So, let us explore all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Istanbul, Turkey

The shooting for most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Kübra’ takes place in the Turkish city of Istanbul, which lies in both Europe and Asia. The filming unit traverses the city and sets up camp in different neighborhoods to shoot important scenes against suitable backdrops. The narrow streets of the city are heavily featured in the series as the lead characters often roam through them in almost every other episode. The sprawling city of Istanbul is home to numerous historically significant landmarks and other attractions, including the Bosphorus Bridge, Hagia Sophia, the Maiden’s Tower, Ortaköy Mosque, and Galata Tower, some of which may or may not feature in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Moreover, the production team of ‘Kübra’ supposedly utilizes some local establishments to tape several interior portions. It is also possible that they set up camp in one of the film studios, located in and around Istanbul, to lens a few key scenes for the show. Apart from ‘Kübra,’ Istanbul has served as a prominent production location for many film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Armageddon,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ ‘The World Is Not Enough,’ ‘The Night Manager,’ and ‘Persona.’

