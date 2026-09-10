Where Was Practical Magic 2 Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the 2021 novel titled ‘The Book of Magic’ by Alice Hoffman and a sequel to the 1998 film ‘Practical Magic,’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ is a fantasy romantic comedy drama movie helmed by Susanne Bier. Set more than two decades after the events of the original film, the narrative centers on a new set of misadventures for the Owens family, tied to their history and the dark origins of their ancestral magic. It all unravels when Sally’s daughter, Kylie, digs deep into the family’s deep-buried secrets and embraces her own magical abilities.

Now, with the help of the younger generation in the Owens family, they put up a fight to break the curse of being loveless for centuries by making sacrifices and navigating familial conflicts. Moreover, Sally and Gillian Owens, along with their aunts, must reunite to play an important role in saving the family’s next generation. Starring Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Lee Pace, and Maisie Williams, the supernatural film is set in Massachusetts and the United Kingdom, two real-life places made fictional with the introduction of magical elements.

Practical Magic 2 Filming Locations

Production on ‘Practical Magic 2’ was conducted in England, particularly in London, Hertfordshire, Essex, and Wiltshire. According to reports, principal photography for the sequel began in July 2025 and continued for a couple of months before wrapping up around mid-September of the same year. Upon the conclusion of the shoot, Nicole Kidman took to social media and announced the same, stating, “That’s a wrap on #PracticalMagic2! Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic.”

London, England

London, the capital of England and the United Kingdom, served as a prominent production location for ‘Practical Magic 2.’ In August 2025, Sandra Bullock and the rest of the cast and crew members were spotted taping pivotal indoor and outdoor sequences in and around the Hamptons HALL at 11 Sherbrooke Way in the suburban town of Worcester Park, which was reportedly transformed into a seaside village. Several key exterior portions were also lensed on Redcross Way and other streets and alleys in different London neighborhoods. A scene involving Xolo Maridueña’s character, Gideon, was reportedly shot at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, situated on Royal Hospital Road in Chelsea.

Hertfordshire, England

To fill the fantastical visual canvas of ‘Practical Magic 2,’ the filming unit utilized the facilities and stage space of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Warner Drive in the Leavesden area of Hertfordshire. The film studio houses 30 sound stages spread across 350,000 square feet, water tanks, over 55 acres of backlot area that provides a wide range of surfaces, and workshop space that supports all aspects of the filmmakers’ requirements.

In an interview with E! News, Maisie Williams talked about being on the Owens’ house set, which was custom-built for the film. She stated, “Stepping into the Owens’ house, that was pretty magical for us. It was such a beautiful set. Attention to detail was crazy. It was exactly like the original.” She also revealed that Sandra Bullock was heavily involved in the design of the set. “Sandra was like, ‘No, no, no the tiles are all wrong. They’ve been discontinued. We have to make new tiles.’ She kind of had her finger on every decision, and when we walked in, it was special,” she added.

Other Locations in England

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of the Susanne Bier-directed sequel also traveled to the ceremonial county of Essex. In particular, they took over the Epping Ongar Railway and the St. Mary & All Saints Church on Church Lane near Abridge, in Lambourne. The port town of Harwich, located in Essex’s Tendring district, also served as a production location for ‘Practical Magic 2.’ The cast and crew members also reportedly set up camp in and around Old Wardour Castle, a ruined 14th-century castle in Tisbury, in the ceremonial county of Wiltshire.

Read More: Practical Magic: Is the Owens Sister House a Real House?