Where to Stream Lawmen Bass Reeves? Paramount+ and Prime Options Explored

Based on a true story, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ is a biographical Western series that lets us delve deep into the life of the titular character who was the first African-American Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. Created by Chad Feehan, the drama show stars David Oyelowo in the portrayal of Bass Reeves, while he is accompanied by a group of other talented actors in supporting roles, including Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Dennis Quaid. Capturing the essence of the Westerns through a real-life figure from the history books, this series is bound to have the fans of the genre eager to learn all about it.

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves About?

Set in the 19th century, the narrative focuses on Bass Reeves, an African-American who manages to make it out of slavery and make something out of nothing. With the help of his determination to bring change and perseverance, he paves his own path and ends up becoming the iconic and revolutionary US Deputy Marshal. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Western drama series yourself!

Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are likely to be disappointed by the fact that ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ is unavailable on the streaming giant. However, other Western shows on the platform that you can turn to are ‘Longmire‘ and ‘Song of the Bandits.’

Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ in its expansive collection, but it does give you a myriad of other options that you can turn to instead. If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend you check out ‘Deadwood.’

Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ is not included in Hulu’s extensive content catalog. Alternatively, the streamer grants you access to similar drama shows, including ‘Justified‘ and ‘Quickdraw.’

Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering, you can access the David Oyelowo starrer by including the Paramount+ add-on to your current plan. To get more information about the same, you can head here! Moreover, you can use your regular subscription to watch other alternatives like ‘Lawmen of The Old West‘ and ‘Texas Rising.’

Where to Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves Online?

Since the Western show is a Paramount original, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ is available for streaming on Paramount+’s official website. Besides that, you can also stream the series on FuboTV. Furthermore, you have the option to get access to it on YouTube by including the Paramount+ add-on. You can get more information about the same right here!

