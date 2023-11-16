Where to Stream The Creator? VOD Options Explored

John David Washington dons the role of Sergeant Joshua Taylor in ‘The Creator,’ a science fiction action movie that is set a few decades into the future against the backdrop of a war between humans and artificial intelligence. Co-written and directed by Gareth Edwards, the drama film, besides Washington, features compelling performances from a group of other talented actors, including Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney. Opening to mostly favorable reviews from critics, its stunning visuals and exhilarating plot were praised heavily, making many of you eager to learn more about it.

What is The Creator About?

Set in 2070, the narrative follows Sergeant Joshua Taylor, an ex-special forces agent who is currently grieving the sudden disappearance of his loving wife and is given the responsibility to track down and get rid of the Creator, the developer of a highly functioning AI with the ability to end the war as well as humankind with it. When Taylor and his team embark on the dangerous mission, he discovers that the destructive weapon is in the form of an innocent-looking young child. Who will come out on top — humans or artificial intelligence? To find out, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Creator on Netflix?

No, ‘The Creator’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can catch sci-fi alternatives with your regular plan to satiate your appetite, such as ‘Tau‘ and ‘IO.’

Is The Creator on HBO Max?

‘The Creator’ is not listed among the many titles in HBO Max’s vast library. But that shouldn’t stop the subscribers from exploring similar options that the streamer provides its users. We recommend you watch ‘Ex Machina‘ and ‘Moonfall.’

Is The Creator on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘The Creator’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Nevertheless, subscribers can turn to other action dramas that the platform offers, including ‘Synchronicity‘ and ‘2067.’

Is The Creator on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Creator’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s regular offering, you do have the option to buy the sci-fi film on the streaming giant. In order to get more information about the same, you can head over here! However, regular subscribers of the streamer can tune into other enjoyable alternatives in the same genre using their subscription, such as ‘Interstellar‘ and ‘Advantageous.’

Where To Watch The Creator Online?

‘The Creator’ has been released in theatres but is also made available on several VOD platforms, including Xfinity, AMC on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, and iTunes. But if you feel like getting an immersive viewing experience, you can catch the Gareth Edwards directorial at your nearest theater by booking your tickets on Fandango.

