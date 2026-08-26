Where Was The Whisper Man Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the eponymous New York Times bestselling novel written by Alex North, Netflix’s ‘The Whisper Man’ is a psychological thriller movie directed by James Ashcroft. The narrative centers on a widowed crime writer and a single father named Tom Kennedy, who relocates to the quaint town of Featherbank along with his eight-year-old son. Still grieving the loss of his wife, Tom faces the risk of losing his son too as the young boy gets suddenly abducted. To rescue his son, the writer turns to his estranged father, Pete Willis, a retired Detective Inspector, for help.

It turns out that the town has a dark history, as it was once the stomping ground of a serial killer known as the Whisper Man. As the father-son duo search for the missing boy, they realize that there is a connection between the kidnapping and the serial killer who once haunted the small town. Featuring a star-studded cast of Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Hamish Linklater, and Owen Teague, the crime film is set in the fictional town of Featherbank, which serves as an additional character that harbors some sinister secrets beneath its peaceful exterior.

The Whisper Man Filming Locations

‘The Whisper Man’ was filmed across New Jersey, especially in Union County, North Plainfield, Montclair, and Paterson. Minor portions were also reportedly shot in London, England. According to reports, principal photography for the Adam Scott starrer got underway in early April 2025 and continued for about a couple of months before wrapping up in June of the same year.

Union County, New Jersey

During the shooting process, the filming unit of ‘The Whisper Man’ utilized various areas across Union County, located in the northern-central part of New Jersey. For instance, the city of Plainfield served as one of the prominent production locations. In the township of Scotch Plains, the cast and crew members reportedly set up camp in and around a private residential property, where they lensed multiple indoor and outdoor scenes. Furthermore, several streets and neighborhoods of the town of Westfield were redressed and transformed into film sets.

Other Locations in New Jersey

For the purpose of filming, the production team of the James Ashcroft directorial also traveled to other parts of New Jersey, including the borough of North Plainfield in Somerset County. In the township of Montclair, Adam Scott and the rest of the cast and crew members took over the United Way Building, a historic building at 60 South Fullerton Avenue. It doubled as the fictional town’s new Center for Modern Aging. Various pivotal sequences for ‘The Whisper Man’ were also taped around the nearby Avis Campbell Gardens. The filming unit was also spotted shooting key portions at the Paterson City Hall, located at 155 Market Street in the city of Paterson in Passaic County.

London, England

Additional portions for ‘The Whisper Man’ were also reportedly shot in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. It is likely that a few interior and exterior scenes were recorded in the city, which is known for plenty of landmarks and buildings, including Big Ben, the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, the Tower of London, the Palace of Westminster, and Tower Bridge. Other notable films and TV shows that feature London are ‘Shelter,’ ‘Crime 101,’ ‘Pressure,’ ‘The Agency,’ ‘The Chelsea Detective,’ and ‘Death in Paradise.’

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