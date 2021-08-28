‘Candyman’ (1992) is a slasher horror film directed by Bernard Rose that tells the story of a graduate student who discovers the terrifying truth behind a sinister urban legend. The movie is based on a short story titled ‘The Forbidden’ penned by Clive Barker and is the first installment in the ‘Candyman’ film series. If you enjoy horror films with socio-cultural subtexts, ‘Candyman’ is definitely your cup of tea, and here’s where you can watch the cult classic movie online.

What is Candyman About?

‘Candyman’ follows Helen Lyle, a graduate student doing a thesis on urban legends and folklore. She arrives at the Cabrini-Green housing project in search of details about “Candyman.” The boogeyman is known for murdering people who repeat his name five times in front of a mirror by using the hook attached to his arm.

At the housing project, Helen finds out about a slew of murders and enlists the help of Professor Philip Purcell. From Purcell, Helen learns about Candyman’s tragic origin and investigates the murders. Helen’s obsession with the legend of Candyman becomes her worst nightmare as she finds herself embroiled in the murders.

Is Candyman on Netflix?

Netflix boasts an exciting collection of entertainment offerings that is arguably the best among various streaming services. However, ‘Candyman’ isn’t a part of this collection. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Hellfest‘ about a serial killer who targets a group of friends at a hell-themed amusement park.

Is Candyman on Amazon Prime?

‘Candyman’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. However, the movie can be streamed on the platform on-demand. To buy or rent the movie, head here. Alternatively, you can stream ‘Hellraiser,’ a similar cult classic film also based on Clive Baker’s works.

Is Candyman on Hulu?

While ‘Candyman’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu, horror fans can instead watch ‘Pet Sematary‘ about Dr. Louis Creed and his family, who encounter a supernatural evil after moving to a remote town.

Is Candyman on HBO Max?

‘Candyman’ is not a part of HBO Max’s entertainment catalog. As an alternative, users of the service can check out ‘Hangman,’ which is about a detective’s desperate search for a serial killer who is playing a game of Hangman with law enforcement.

Where to Watch Candyman Online?

‘Candyman’ can be watched on Peacock TV with a subscription to the service. The movie can also be streamed on VOD or live TV streaming platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Redbox, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, DirecTV, SYFY, and Xfinity.

How to Stream Candyman For Free?

A simple method to watch ‘Candyman’ for free is by signing up for the Peacock TV Free Plan. However, we do recommend paying for the content you wish to consume.

