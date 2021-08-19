‘Flag Day’ is a drama film with acclaimed actor Sean Penn in the director’s chair. Penn also stars in the lead role alongside his daughter, Dylan Penn. The film revolves around a young girl who discovers that her father is a conman. It is based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir ‘Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life.’

The movie has received mixed reviews, but the tear-jerking and touching father-daughter relationship at the center of the plot has won the hearts of many critics. If you are a fan of deeply emotional, heartfelt dramas, ‘Flag Day’ is definitely your cup of tea, and here’s where you can watch it online.

What is Flag Day About?

In ‘Flag Day,’ John Vogel shares a close bond with his daughter, Jennifer, during her childhood. John and his alcoholic wife share a troubled relationship that affects young Jennifer. John owes a lot of money to a lot of people yet continues to live in fake grandeur that is a projection of his own delusions. His make-rich schemes always end in a disaster, and he resorts to lying and cheating to pay the bills.

As Jennifer grows up, she learns the truth about her father and struggles to come to terms with the reality. Jennifer’s troubled family life leads her down a dark path. She hopes that both herself and her father can mend their ways. However, John’s lies and cons keep hurting Jennifer.

Is Flag Day on Netflix?

Netflix’s impressive entertainment library doesn’t include ‘Flag Day.’ However, if you are interested in watching similar gripping dramas, we recommend ‘Mystic River,’ which also stars Penn and follows three childhood friends who, as adults, find themselves embroiled in a murder investigation.

Is Flag Day on Amazon Prime?

‘Flag Day’ is currently not available to stream on Amazon Prime but could be added to the service as an on-demand title soon. In the meantime, you can check out ‘Not Without My Daughter,’ about a mother and daughter who find themselves trapped in Iran.

Is Flag Day on Hulu?

Hulu’s vast catalog is filled with entertaining titles, but sadly, ‘Flag Day’ isn’t one of them. If you wish to watch something similar, you can stream ‘Leave No Trace,’ which tells the story of a father and daughter on the run from government authorities.

Is Flag Day on HBO Max?

‘Flag Day’ isn’t a part of the titles available on HBO Max. Instead, you can watch ‘Let Him Go,’ a gritty family drama about a pair of grandparents who try to save their grandson from a dangerous family.

Where to Watch Flag Day Online?

‘Flag Day’ has received a limited theatrical release. To check if the movie is playing at a theater near you or to book tickets, head here. The film is likely to become available on the usual VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run. We will update you regarding the same once we have the relevant information.

How to Stream Flag Day For Free?

As previously mentioned, ‘Flag Day’ can only be watched at a theater. Therefore, there is no way to watch the movie free of cost at the moment. We strongly advise our readers to stream all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

Read More: Best Dramas on Netflix