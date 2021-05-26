‘Friends: The Reunion’ is a special episode of the hit sitcom ‘Friends,’ which reunites all six main cast members of the original show on-screen for the first time since the series finale in 2004. The reunion special is directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by the co-creators of the original series Kevin S. Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The reunion special features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, along with multiple guest stars from the show’s past and celebrity guests. If you are a fan of the uber-popular sitcom, you must be clamoring to watch ‘Friends: The Reunion.’ Here’s where you can stream it online!

What is Friends: The Reunion About?

‘Friends: The Reunion’ (alternatively titled ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’) is a retrospective look at the principal cast’s time on the original show. The cast reunites and answers many questions, greets fans, and interacts with celebrity guests. They also revisit the iconic sets of the original show and talk about its impact and legacy, sharing various anecdotes along the way.

The cast recreates some memorable and hilarious moments from ‘Friends’ and reads scripts from old episodes. The special’s heavy dose of nostalgia is completed with some unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the original show’s past.

Is Friends: The Reunion On Netflix?

‘Friends: The Reunion’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive content library. If you wish to check out something similar, we recommend ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,’ a series of interviews with some of the most famous and successful celebrities from across the globe.

Is Friends: The Reunion On Amazon Prime?

‘Friends: The Reunion’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. Users who have added HBO Max to their package might be able to access the reunion special on the platform. Alternatively, you can also choose to stream ‘The Goes Wrong Show,’ which features hilarious reenactments of half-hour plays.

Is Friends: The Reunion On Hulu?

‘Friends: The Reunion’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu with a basic subscription to the service. However, the special might become available to subscribers who have subscribed to the HBO Max add-on. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Saturday Night Live,’ a sketch comedy show hosted by a special celebrity guest every week.

Is Friends: The Reunion On HBO Max?

‘Friends: The Reunion’ is set for an exclusive release on HBO Max (on May 27, 2021) and can be viewed by subscribers of the service at no additional cost. Subscribers can also watch all episodes of ‘Friends‘ on the streaming service.

Where to Watch Friends: The Reunion Online?

In most countries where HBO Max is available, the special can only be watched on the platform as mentioned above. In countries where the service isn’t available at the moment, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ can be streamed on Sky One and Now (United Kingdom), Foxtel Now and Binge (Australia), TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand (New Zealand), and ZEE5 (India) by purchasing it on-demand.

How to Stream Friends: The Reunion For Free?

Currently, the only way to watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ is to stream it online on HBO Max and other authorized platforms mentioned above. Therefore, there is no way to watch the special for free as of now. We also strongly advocate paying for the entertainment you wish to consume and using legal methods to do so.

