‘Friends: The Reunion’ is a special episode of the evergreen sitcom ‘Friends‘ that aired from 1994 to 2004. As the title suggests, the reunion special brings together the original show’s cast members on screen for the first time since the series finale aired. It gives the show’s fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the actors’ experience on the show and explores the show’s legacy through its principal cast. Naturally, fans are excited to take a trip down memory lane and must be curious about the filming locations of the special. If you are wondering about the same, we are here for you! Here are the filming details of ‘Friends: The Reunion.’

Friends: The Reunion Filming Locations

Principal photography on ‘Friends: The Reunion’ was slated to take place in March 2020 but was postponed to May and then to August 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming was once again moved forward and finally took place in April 2021, over a year after it was originally supposed to be filmed. The special was exclusively filmed in Los Angeles, California, in accordance with all the Covid-19 pandemic safety protocols.

Los Angeles, California

Filming of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ took place in Los Angeles, precisely at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The original series was filmed on Stage 24 since its second season, and the stage was officially renamed the “Friends Stage” after the series finale aired. Many of the show’s iconic sets, including Monica’s NYC apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, The Central Perk Coffee Shop, and the Fountain seen in the opening credits, were constructed on the Warner Bros. Studios’ property.

Many of the props were revived, and the cast revisits some of the iconic spots that still reside at the property in the special, giving fans a burst of nostalgia. The fountain set was recreated for filming the special and serves as the backdrop for the interview section of the special episode. The Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank is known for being the filming location of many hit shows, including ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ and ‘Two and a Half Men.’

Many viewers share an emotional bonding with ‘Friends,’ and it has not only entertained fans with its humor but also taught them valuable life lessons and comforted them in tough times. The series truly lives up to the “I’ll be there for you” tagline associated with it. Therefore, the fact that the reunion is filmed at the exact same location as the original show has a coming full circle feeling and is undoubtedly appreciated by millions of fans.

