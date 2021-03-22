‘Line of Duty’ is a British action drama series created by Jed Mercurio that first aired on June 26, 2012, on BBC Two. The critically acclaimed series follows Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott of the Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12) and his team who investigate cases of corruption within the police department and try to expose the corrupt officers despite the pressure of higher authorities. The sixth season follows Arnott investigating DCI Joanne Davidson and her team under the supervision of Hastings. If you are excited to watch the explosive season 6 of the hit police procedural show, here’s everything you need to know about where to stream ‘Line of Duty.’

What is Line of Duty Season 6 About?

In the sixth season of ‘Line of Duty,’ DCI Joanne Davidson and her team are under the microscope of the Anti-Corruption department, particularly the AC-12. DS Steve Arnott heads the investigation of Davidson and her team and is personally aided by Superintendent Ted Hastings. Things become further complicated when DI Kate Fleming, a former officer of the AC-12 department, is also drawn into the investigation. The AC-12 unit members are forced to question their trust in each other while navigating Davidson’s labyrinth of lies and corruption.

Is Line of Duty Season 6 On Netflix?

‘Line of Duty’ season 6 isn’t available for streaming on Netflix at the moment. However, should you wish to experience the thrills of a police sergeant’s life, we recommended ‘Bodyguard,’ a British series also created by Jed Mercurio that follows Sgt. David Budd, who is assigned to be the personal bodyguard to an influential politician he highly detests.

Is Line of Duty Season 6 On Amazon Prime?

While season 6 of ‘Line of Duty’ is not yet available to stream on Amazon Prime, it might get added soon. Meanwhile, you can stream seasons 1 to 4 on Amazon Prime with a subscription and season 5 with the Acron TV add-on. You can also purchase all episodes on-demand on the service.

Is Line of Duty Season 6 On Hulu?

Hulu doesn’t currently hold the streaming rights for ‘Line of Duty’ season 6. However, the first five seasons of the show are available on the streaming service. You can watch them here.

Where to Watch Line of Duty Season 6 Online?

The US streaming rights to ‘Line of Duty’ are held by Acron TV and the prior five seasons are available to stream on the platform. The sixth season will become available on the platform once it makes its way to the US. Like the previous seasons, episodes of the new season are likely to be available for purchase on VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. Similarly, season six is also likely to be available on live streaming platforms Hoopla, FuboTV, and SlingTV. The first four seasons are also available to watch on AMC Premiere.

How to Stream Line of Duty Season 6 For Free?

You can watch ‘Line of Duty’ season 6 absolutely free of cost on AcronTV by signing up for a 7-day free trial of the service. You will also possibly be able to watch the new episodes for free on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial and SlingTV with a 3-day free trial.

