‘Million Dollar American Princesses’ is a docuseries about rich American heiresses who married into the British/ European aristocracy starting in the late 1800 and continuing to this very date. The documentary is presented by Elizabeth McGovern, star of the hit series ‘Downton Abbey’ which tells a fictional version of this very premise. The documentary series first premiered on January 4, 2015, on The Smithsonian Channel and consists of 7 episodes across 2 seasons. The series’s format returned for a special episode titled ‘Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan and Harry’ that was released in 2018. If you are easily engrossed in history or enjoy stories about royal families, this show is tailor-made for you, and here’s where you can watch it.

What is Million Dollar American Princesses About?

In ‘Million Dollar American Princesses,’ host Elizabeth McGovern takes viewers on a journey through the past centuries. She uncovers the stories behind the many young women belonging to wealthy American families who made their way into British aristocracy and became royalty. It examines the reasons, desires, and actions behind this move made by the rich heiresses becoming princesses, living what is every little girl’s dream. ‘Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan and Harry’ reveals the intimate details of ‘Suits’ star Meghan Markle’s relationship with The prince of Sussex, Prince Harry, from their first meeting to their eventual marriage. It also evaluates how the courtship is similar to previous American women who became British nobilities.

Is Million Dollar American Princesses On Netflix?

Netflix’s catalog of entertainment titles includes an impressive number of historical documentaries. Sadly, ‘Million Dollar American Princesses’ isn’t one of them. If you are interested in learning more about the history of the royal family of Britain, we recommend you watch ‘The Royal House of Windsor.’

Is Million Dollar American Princesses On Amazon Prime?

‘Million Dollar American Princesses’ and the special ‘Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan and Harry’ aren’t included in Amazon Prime’s subscription. However, you can purchase the series and the special on the platform to watch on-demand.

Million Dollar American Princesses On Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t currently offer ‘Million Dollar American Princesses’ as a part of its subscription package. You can instead choose to stream ‘The Great,’ a satirical comedy-drama about another outsider in a royal family, Catherine the Great, who became Russia’s longest-ruling female monarch.

Where to Watch Million Dollar American Princesses Online?

‘Million Dollar American Princesses’ and the special episode ‘Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan and Harry’ can be watched online on Paramount+ with a subscription. You can also choose to buy all episodes on VOD platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, and Xfinity. You can also watch episodes of ‘Million Dollar American Princesses’on FuboTV, excluding the special.

How to Stream Million Dollar American Princesses For Free?

Viewers can watch all seven episodes of ‘Million Dollar American Princesses’ free of cost by signing up for a 7-day free trial of FuboTV. The series and the special episode ‘Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan and Harry’ can be watched for free with the 30-day free trial offered by Paramount+ to new users.

Read More: Best Documentaries of All Time