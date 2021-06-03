‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is the third on-screen adventure of paranormal expert couple Ed and Lorraine Warren and the eighth installment in the ‘The Conjuring‘ franchise. The film is directed by Michael Chaves and stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the Warrens in the lead roles. It is based on the Warrens’ investigation of the real-life trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. The supernatural horror film is high on mystery and suspense, and longtime fans of the series will be simultaneously spooked and enamored by the supernatural entities featured in the movie. This movie is unskippable for horror genre fans, and here is how you can watch it online.

What is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It About?

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ draws inspiration from the infamous trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. The murder trial is known for being the first instance of a suspect claiming demonic possession as their defense in the US court of justice. Paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to Connecticut to document the exorcism of an eight-year-old boy, David Glatzel. During the exorcism, the Warrens witness an unknown and unspeakable evil poised to wreak havoc in the lives of David, his sister Debbie, and her fiance Arne Cheyenne Johnson. It is upon the Warrens to stop this terrifying evil entity before it is too late.

Is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It On Netflix?

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive content library. However, you can still catch up on the previous adventures of Ed and Lorraine Warren by streaming ‘The Conjuring‘ and ‘The Conjuring 2‘ on the service.

Is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It On Amazon Prime?

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s basic subscription package. However, the movie might become available to subscribers who have added the HBO Max add-on to their package. If you are in the mood for a scary tale, you can choose to stream ‘The Haunting In Connecticut,’ which tells the story of a family’s paranormal experiences after moving to a new house.

Is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It On Hulu?

While ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ isn’t available to stream on Hulu with a basic subscription to the service, users with HBO Max add-on might be able to access the movie on the platform. Alternatively, you can watch ‘Pet Sematary‘ about Dr. Louis Creed and his family, who inadvertently unleash a supernatural evil after relocating to a remote town.

Where to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Online?

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ can be watched at a theatre near you. To check show timings and book tickets, you can head here. The movie is also being released exclusively on HBO Max for a duration of 30 days (starting from June 4, 2021), and subscribers can watch the movie on the service at no additional cost. The movie may become available on the popular VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run, and we will update this space with the appropriate information in the future.

How to Stream The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It For Free?

As of now, the only way to watch ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is at a theatre or online on HBO Max. Therefore, there is currently no way to watch the movie for free. We also strongly advocate paying for the entertainment you wish to consume and using legal methods to do so.

