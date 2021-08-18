‘The Protégé’ is an action thriller film that revolves around Anna, an assassin who is on a quest to exact revenge on her mentor’s murderer. In order to do so, she teams up with a dangerous person with close ties to her past. The movie is directed by Martin Campbell and stars Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead roles. The film will appeal to moviegoers who enjoy character-driven action films, and here’s where you can watch ‘The Protégé’ online.

What is The Protégé About?

In ‘The Protégé,’ Anna is rescued as a child by Moody, a revered assassin. Moody becomes a father figure to Anna and trains her to be a dangerous assassin just like him. The duo carries out various high-risk missions across the globe until Moody is murdered. Anna swears revenge on her mentor’s killer. On her quest for revenge Anna’s path crosses with an enigmatic killer. Their mutual attraction for each other puts them under difficult circumstances. Anna suspects that her mentor’s killer is connected to a contract that Moody completed years ago. Whether or not Anna gets her revenge makes up for the rest of the plot.

Is The Protégé on Netflix?

‘The Protégé’ isn’t currently streaming on Netflix. The service offers an extraordinary collection of entertainment titles, including some exciting action thrillers. Fans of the genre can check out films such as ‘Polar,’ ‘Close,’ and ‘Peppermint.’

Is The Protégé on Amazon Prime?

‘The Protégé’ isn’t included in the titles Amazon Prime offers as a part of its basic subscription or on-demand. Until that changes, subscribers can entertain themselves by watching similar revenge thrillers like ‘The Rhythm Section,’ ‘Without Remorse,’ and ‘Jolt.’

Is The Protégé on Hulu?

‘The Protégé’ is not a part of Hulu’s catalog of entertainment titles. As an alternative, you can check out ‘A Score To Settle‘ about a man out for revenge against those who betrayed him.

Is The Protégé on HBO Max?

‘The Protégé’ hasn’t been added to HBO Max’s entertainment library. If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Red,’ about a reclusive man who seeks justice for his dog’s death.

Where to Watch The Protégé Online?

‘The Protégé’ has been released in theaters. To check show timings and book tickets, head here. The movie is likely to become available on the common VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run. We will update you regarding the same once the information is available.

How to Stream The Protégé For Free?

‘The Protégé’ is only playing in theatres at the moment. Therefore, there’s currently no way to watch the movie for free. We also advise our readers to consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

