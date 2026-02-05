Where Was Unfamiliar Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Created by Paul Coates, Netflix’s ‘Unfamiliar’ follows two former spies, Simon and Meret, whose decade of peace is torn apart when a ghastly figure from the past returns. Having worked with the BND, the duo has seen its share of monstrosities, but now, with an entire crew of assassins deployed to find and kill them, the same detail works against their interests. Still, the two ex-spies continue soldiering forward, not knowing that the worst share of secrets is harbored by their respective families on an intergenerational level. As both Simon and Meret work out their familial conflicts amidst the larger sociopolitical context of this German spy thriller series, their environments themselves come to life as part of the larger narrative.

Unfamiliar Filming Locations

‘Unfamiliar’ was filmed entirely in Berlin, the capital city of Germany. Here, the crew’s opportunities for experimenting with on-site filming proved to be a learning experience for everyone on board. Reports indicate that principal photography began around October 17, 2024, and wrapped up around the end of the fall season the same year.

Berlin, Germany

The capital city of Germany, Berlin, served as the primary filming location for ‘Unfamiliar,’ with the crew making use of several real-life locations to boost the show’s immersion factor. Notably, the crew set up camp within the real headquarters of the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), the foreign intelligence agency, located at Chausseestraße 96, in the borough of Mitte. ‘Unfamiliar’ is among the first to capture BND on-screen as the backdrop to its narrative, which makes it an impressive feat by itself. As per reports, the crew took extensive security measures to ensure that production ran smoothly within a tightly regulated government building, with the creators regularly coordinating with real agents.

While BND serves as the setting for most of the sequences surrounding authorities, most of the other scenes were taped in and around the city’s iconic structures and landscapes. One such structure that appears in several major moments is the NAG Building situated at Ostendstraße 1–8, Schöneweide, in Treptow-Köpenick. In real life, the building is a business center that highlights the innovative heights of industrial architecture; within the show, however, it doubles as the backdrop to political meetings involving Koleev and his partners.

Amongst the other locations that are lensed in ‘Unfamiliar’ is the Oberbaum Bridge, situated on top of the River Spree. As one of Berlin’s landmark features, the double-deck bridge can be easily recognized by keen viewers and history buffs alike. Notably, the bridge stands right between the boroughs of Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg, which were once separated by the Berlin Wall. In the show, that historical context is carried forward through its placement within the narrative, especially when it comes to characters such as Gregor Klein, whose links go back as far as the Cold War era.

Production for the series also extended to Washingtonplatz, a town square located at the heart of the city. Here, the crew captured the iconic Cube Berlin building in the background of some shots, directly enriching the show’s visual palette. ten floorsen-floors tall, 3XN Cube Berlin, located at Washingtonplatz 3, is often listed as one of the world’s most hi-tech office spaces. To that end, its presence, along with other potential locations used in exterior shots, helps put a pin on the where and whens of ‘Unfamiliar.’

