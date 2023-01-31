Where Was 80 for Brady Filmed?

Inspired by true events, ’80 for Brady’ is a sports comedy movie directed by Kyle Marvin that follows four elderly women in their 80s who are longtime friends and fans of the New England Patriots, especially of one of the greatest NFL superstars, Tom Brady. Tired of their mundane and ordinary lives, they decide to go to the 2017 Super Bowl LI and fulfill their dream of watching their hero play live. During this wild trip, things don’t go as smoothly as they wanted them to but they have a fair share of fun as well.

The comedy film stars Academy Award Winners, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, the Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, and the 7-time Super Bowl Champion himself, Tom Brady. Apart from making the audience relive the 2017 Super Bowl LI through the eyes of the four elderly women, the movie also makes you wonder where ’80 for Brady’ was actually shot. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

80 for Brady Filming Locations

’80 for Brady’ was filmed in California and Texas, specifically in Los Angeles County and Houston. The principal photography for the sports film reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up after a month or so, in late April of the same year. Although the story is set in Houston, Texas, where the 2017 Super Bowl LI took place in real life, the filming unit decided to shoot most of the movie in California. So, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the Tom Brady starrer!

Los Angeles County, California

A majority of ’80 for Brady’ was lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. As per reports, the production team set up camp at various locations across the city of Los Angeles and Santa Clarita to tape different scenes for the movie. In order to take advantage of California’s tax credits, they recorded most of the exterior scenes on sets they constructed in and around Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 3911 South Figueroa Street and BMO Stadium (formerly known as Banc of California Stadium) at 3939 South Figueroa Street, both in Los Angeles.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County consists of a versatile landscape as it encompasses forests, islands, lakes, rivers, mountain ranges, valleys, and a desert. Some of the valleys and lakes that the county houses are San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Valley, Castaic Lake, Jackson Lake, Pyramid Lake, and Quail Lake. The county is also home to many museums, such as the California African American Museum, Long Beach Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art, and Museum of the American West.

Houston, Texas

Additional portions, mainly exterior scenes, for ’80 for Brady’ were also seemingly taped in Houston, the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the country. Situated in Southeast Texas, Houston also goes by the name of Space City and has a strong influence on medicine, culture, and research.

