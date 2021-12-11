Where Was A Christmas Proposal Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Martin Wood on the director’s seat, CBS’s festive-themed romance movie ‘A Christmas Proposal’ is a refreshing original holiday special. It is also one of the first to come from the network in more than a decade. The movie’s story follows an unlikely romance between a gourmet chef turned rideshare driver and a world-weary attorney. When her dream of a food truck disappears from the horizon, Maria takes up rideshare driving for some extra dough.

She picks up attorney Julian, and when people mistake Maria to be Julian’s girlfriend, Julian strikes a deal to impress his father. Maria has to fake being Julian’s girlfriend for the holidays, and Julian promises to gift her the dream food truck that she always wanted. Meanwhile, a splash of snow makes for a perfect cozy holiday season, and sparks begin to fly between them. However, you may seek to identify where the movie was filmed or be acquainted with the stars. If that is the case, allow us to reveal everything.

A Christmas Proposal Filming Locations

‘A Christmas Proposal’ was filmed in its entirety in Canada, especially in locations in and around British Columbia. Principal photography commenced at the end of May 2021 and was wrapped up by June 7 of the same year. Around the time, other Christmas special productions also took hold of the city, and the province became quite festive with the decorations and the fake snow.

Due to its proximity to Hollywood and production facilities featuring skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology, British Columbia has made its presence felt in the global cinematic production map. Moreover, the provincial government boasts a hefty tax credit system to lessen the burden on producers. The temperate weather and the profitable currency exchange rates also become prominent factors in luring productions into the region. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the cast and crew filmed the movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

As the movie is set mostly outdoors, the director had to consider filming scenes on the road. However, as snow can be scarce in June, they had to opt for some innovation in production. The cast and crew visited several popular locations in the city, while other scenes were filmed in a studio. The cast and crew filmed a few scenes in Rocky Mountaineer Vancouver Station, especially an interior driving sequence.

Situated at 1755 Cottrell Street in Vancouver, the railway station serves as the western terminus of the titular train service that connects Vancouver to Jasper, Banff, and Calgary. Another memorable sequence was filmed at the Pacific Central Station, the city’s main railway terminus located at 1150 Station Street. Moreover, a picturesque private residence in Vancouver (complete with the view of a lake) presumably served as the house of Julian in the movie.

A Christmas Proposal Cast: Who is in it?

A stellar cast ensemble infuses life into the holiday romance saga. Adam Rodriguez essays the role of Julian, an attorney out looking for love, although he fails to see the blooming romance right in front of him. You may have seen Rodriguez previously on shows like ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘CSI: Miami.’ Against him, Jessica Camacho of ‘All Rise’ fame takes up the female lead role of Maria, a talented but down-on-her-luck chef.

Among other prominent cast members, we see Luisa d’Oliveira (Brooklyn), Jaime M. Callica (Manny), Andres Soto (Bennett), Serge Houde (Bill Pendergast), and Claudia Ferri (Helena). Also taking up various supporting characters are Renée Taylor (Server), Malaika Jackson (Donna), Ella May (Restaurant Guest), and Sandra Shapiro (Hostess).

