Where Was A Cowgirl’s Song Filmed?

The fourth installment in the famous ‘Cowgirls ‘N Angels’ movie series, ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ is a coming-of-age drama movie written and directed by Timothy Armstrong. The narrative follows two teen sisters, Hailey and Brooke, who go to live with their grandmother, a former country music legend, after their father is put behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Just like her grandmother, Hailey aspires to be a country singer but she has a case of stage fright.

Hailey and Brooke somehow manage to convince their grandmother to get back into music and hold a concert to raise some money to prove their father’s innocence. Not only does the concert is a success, but it also helps Hailie get over her stage fright. The inspirational narrative touches on many themes and elements, including how adversities can bring people closer, that keep the viewers hooked on the movie. Moreover, the countryside location complements the country-music-based movie and makes one wonder about the actual filming sites. Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to put your mind at ease!

A Cowgirl’s Song Filming Locations

‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ was filmed entirely in Oklahoma, specifically in Chickasha. The principal photography for the drama film commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up within a month, in June of the same year. The director was thrilled to be back in Oklahoma for filming, a decade after ‘Cowgirls ‘N Angels.’ He was grateful for all the support and cooperation that the filming unit received from the residents and city officials during the shooting in the beautiful city of Chickasha. Now, let’s navigate the picturesque countryside and talk about all the specific locations that appear in the film!

Chickasha, Oklahoma

All the pivotal sequences for ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ were lensed across Chickasha, a city in and the county seat of Grady County in Oklahoma. One of the prominent production locations utilized for the movie is the Grady County Fairgrounds at 500 East Choctaw Avenue. It is an actual fairground where several events take place, including concerts and the annual Grady County Fair. The production team also set up camp in and around the Canadian River Brewing Co at 121 West Chickasha Avenue.

Supposedly, the Chickasha Hotel Apartments at 102 North 2nd Street also served as a pivotal filming location for the drama film. Furthermore, one of the banks and one of the groceries in Downtown Chickasha are featured in quite a few sequences. Situated west of the center of Grady County, Chickasha is home to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma which hosts an annual festival known as the Spring Triad, comprising the Montmartre Chalk Art Festival, the Droverstock music festival, and the Scholastic Meet. Apart from ‘A Cowgirl’s Song,’ the city has hosted the production of a few filming projects, such as ‘What Josiah Saw,’ ‘Stillwater,’ and ‘Infamous.’

Read More: Best Country Music Movies