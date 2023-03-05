Where Was A Little White Lie Filmed?

‘A Little White Lie‘ is an independent comedy film based on Chris Belden’s novel, ‘Shriver.’ The movie is directed and written by Michael Maren, and it chronicles the misadventures of a man who fakes his identity and pretends to be a renowned writer named Shriver. The pseudo-author also shares the same name and takes advantage of this mishap. He accepts an invite to a literary festival as their guest, gets romantically involved with an English professor, and takes the credit of the original writer’s work. However, the real Shriver tries to expose the imposter pretending to be him.

The dark humor and out-of-the-box storyline make one wonder how the movie culminated into a beautiful cinematic experience. If your inner movie aficionado is curious to know about the process and understand how the filming locations breathed life into the film, here’s all you need to know!

A Little White Lie Filming Locations

The movie’s principal photography occurred in California, specifically in Redlands, Los Angeles, Riverside, and Burbank. The Golden State is home to the Hollywood film industry, the tech hub of Silicon Valley, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Disneyland. The country’s most populated state is often preferred as a shooting site because there’s freedom for creation, availability of raw talent, and the best possible climate for recording a film.

As per reports, the filmmakers faced too many difficulties while starting the project, which was originally supposed to begin in 2017 and filmed in Canada. Since then, they had to replace crew members, actors, and filming locations, and the shooting finally commenced in February 2020. However, after three weeks, they halted the process for another 400 days due to COVID-19 and then returned to set for the last six days. So, without any further ado, let’s look at all the specific backdrops that shaped this dark comedy gem.

Redlands, California

Multiple pivotal segments of the movie were filmed in Redlands, a city in San Bernardino County, which was previously the “Washington Navel Orange Growing Capital of the World.”

A few tourist attractions worth a visit are the city’s Redlands Bowl amphitheater, the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, and Kimberly Crest House & Gardens.

The crew specifically lensed some sequences at the prestigious University of Redlands’ campus at 1200 East Colton Ave. The private university was established in 1907, and its campus spreads across 160 acres of land. They also captured a small segment at KB Korner Liquor, located at 402 East Redlands Boulevard.

‘The Rules of Attraction,’ ‘Slackers,’ and ‘How To Make An American Quit’ are three other comedy movies shot in Redlands.

Los Angeles, California

A large portion of the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, known for the Sunset Strip, Venice Beach, the Hollywood sign, and its vibrant lifestyle.

It lies in southern California and is the second most populated metropolitan region after New York. The world’s entertainment capital serves as a filming site for many movies because there are numerous studios and production companies in the city.

Some iconic locations moviemakers prefer are The Griffith Observatory, Point Dume, The Sheats-Goldstein Residence, Lower Grand Avenue, and Park Plaza Hotel. A few other films with similar themes lensed in Los Angeles are ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ and ‘Your Place Or Mine.‘

Riverside, California

The movie was also reportedly filmed in Riverside, a city in the Inland Empire metropolitan area of Riverside County. It’s located in the southern parts of the state and is known for its citrus industry. The Mission Inn Hotel And Spa, Castle Park, Riverside Metropolitan Museum, and Mount Rubidoux are a few noteworthy sites to visit in Riverside.

The city has impressed numerous filmmakers with its picturesque areas worthy of serving as a backdrop in movies, such as the Mission Inn, Sherman Indian Institute, March Field, and Riverside International Raceway.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Clueless,’ and ‘Pretty Woman‘ are other comedy flicks filmed in Riverside.

Burbank, California

The crew also recorded some segments in Burbank, a city named after David Burbank, a man who started a sheep ranch in the area. The city lies in Los Angeles County toward the southeastern end of the San Fernando Valley.

Known as the Medical Capital of the world, Burbank is the headquarter of numerous production facilities from Warner Bros. Entertainment to The Walt Disney Company. If you ever visit the city, make sure to check out the Flappers Comedy Club, Brace Canyon Park, and Starlight Bowl.

The filmmakers also shot at Woodbury University, a leading non-profit education institute that stands proud on 7500 North Glenoaks Boulevard.

Burbank Town Center, Bob’s Big Boy Restaurant, The Blue Room Bar, and Larry’s Chili Dog are some lovely places in the city that were featured in films and TV shows.

‘Back To The Future,’ ‘La La Land,’ and ‘Grease‘ are three of the most prominent movies taped in Burbank.

