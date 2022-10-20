Where Was Aftersun (2022) Filmed?

Written and directed by Charlotte Wells, ‘Aftersun’ is a drama movie that revolves around a father, Calum, and her daughter, Sophie, who clings to the memories of their time together at a vacation resort several years ago. While Sophie deals with her adolescence, Calum has a tough time dealing with life and responsibilities outside of fatherhood. Fast forward to twenty years after the vacation, Sophie keeps the memories of their last holiday together alive as a heartwarming representation of their relationship.

Featuring impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Brooklyn Toulson, and Sally Messham, the movie is bound to take you on a nostalgic journey by portraying an emotional father-daughter relationship. The picturesque location of the resort where Sophie and Calum spend their vacation is likely to intrigue you and make you wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘Aftersun.’ Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details and appease your curiosity!

Aftersun Filming Locations

‘Aftersun’ was filmed in its entirety in Turkey, where most of the story is set. The principal photography for the drama movie seemingly commenced around June 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Now, let us immerse ourselves in the precious memories of Sophie and Calum, and walk through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Charlotte Wells directorial!

Turkey

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Aftersun’ were reportedly lensed in Turkey, a transcontinental country in Western Asia. From the looks of it, the filming unit either set up camp on location in one of the real-life resorts in the country or utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in Turkey. Moreover, as for the exterior shots, they seemingly traveled to multiple sites across the country to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops.

Situated mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula with a small part on the Balkan Peninsula of Southeast Europe, Turkey is considered a regional power and a newly industrialized country. There are many sectors that contribute to the economy of the country and tourism is one of the important ones. There are many tourist attractions across Turkey, such as the Hagia Sophia mosque, Ephesus, Topkapi Palace Museum, Pamukkale, and Mount Nemrut.

Thanks to the vast and diverse landscape that Turkey boasts of, the country is not only visited by tourists but also by filmmakers for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, over the years, the country has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Downsizing,’ ‘The World Is Not Enough,’ ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘Man on Pause,’ and ‘You Knock on My Door.’

Read More: Best Father-Daughter Movies