Where Was At Midnight Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Jonah Feingold, Paramount+’s ‘At Midnight’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around a chance meeting turned into something romantic between a hotel manager named Alejandro and a movie star named Sophie. While the former is focused on making his new hotel successful, Sophie is trying to work on shooting her new superhero movie amidst the breakup with her boyfriend whom she catches cheating on set. Sophie and the rest of the crew stay at Alejandro’s hotel, and that is when the two first meet. With time, they start getting attracted to each other.

Hence, Sophie and Alejandro engage in a secret rendezvous at midnight. The romantic and comedic narrative is complemented by the impressive onscreen performances from some talented actors and actresses, including Diego Boneta, Monica Barbaro, Anders Holm, and Whitney Cummings. Furthermore, several picturesque and interesting locations are seen throughout the movie, which begs the question — where was the romantic film actually shot? Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details regarding the same!

At Midnight Filming Locations

‘At Midnight’ was filmed in Mexico, particularly in Cancún and Mexico City. As per reports, the principal photography for the rom-com film commenced in February 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in a month or so, in early March of the same year. Given the fact that the story is based in Mexico, the production team decided to shoot the movie in the United Mexican States itself and give their audience an authentic and immersive experience. So, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites where Sophie and Alejandro slowly fall head over heels in love with one another!

Cancún, Mexico

A major portion of ‘At Midnight’ was lensed in and around Cancún, a city in southeast Mexico as well as the seat of Quintana Roo’s municipality of Benito Juárez. The filming unit seemingly set up camp at various sites across the city, including one of the hotels to make it stand in for Alejandro’s hotel in the movie, and recorded different scenes against suitable backdrops.

Moreover, for shooting several key sequences for the romantic comedy film, the cast and crew members possibly utilized the scenic and gorgeous locales of Playa Mujeres. Located north of Cancún, just a 35-minute drive away from Cancun International Airport, Playa Mujeres is considered the perfect holiday destination that is bound to make one’s vacation memorable.

Mexico City, Mexico

Additional portions for ‘At Midnight’ were also taped in Mexico City, the capital and largest city of Mexico. Situated in the Valley of Mexico, CDMX plays an important role in the economy of the entire Latin America as it generates more than 15% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Thanks to all the tourist attractions and culture, millions of tourists visit Mexico City each year. Some of the popular places of interest that the city houses are the Historic center of Mexico City, the National Palace, the golden Angel of Independence, the National Museum of Anthropology, and the Palacio de Bellas Artes. Apart from tourists, many filmmakers tend to frequent the city every once in a while for shooting purposes. Over the years, its locales have been featured in productions like ‘Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,’ ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ ‘Frida,’ ‘Caveman,’ and ‘The House of Flowers.’

