Where Was Bad Words Filmed?

‘Bad Words’ is a 2013 dark comedy movie that marks Jason Bateman‘s feature film directorial debut and sees him essay the role of the protagonist, Guy Trilby. The narrative follows Guy, a 40-year-old adult man, who enters the National Golden Quill Spelling Bee through a loophole in the rules just to exact revenge for something that he had gone through in his childhood. Slurring bad words at every opportunity, he manages to make it through to the national contest.

Over time, Guy connects with a young speller who is feeling pressurized by his parents to win the competition. The awkward setting of a grown-up man taking part in a kids’ competition is bound to turn heads and make the viewers curious to find out the motive behind Guy’s participation. However, that isn’t the only thing that you may be curious about. The different competition venues of the spelling bee contests are likely to boggle your mind further. So, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same and appease your curiosity once and for all!

Bad Words Filming Locations

‘Bad Words’ was filmed entirely on location in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the Jason Bateman-starrer reportedly commenced in early November 2012 and wrapped up in a month or so, seemingly in December of the same year.

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Bad Words’ were lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel at 12825 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City served as the hotel venue for the spelling bee final participants and their families. Unfortunately, the hotel is temporarily closed. A number of other scenes were seemingly taped in and around San Fernando Valley.

The exterior of Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 300 East Green Street in Pasadena was used to portray the national championship venue. Furthermore, a few portions of the dark comedy movie were also taped on location in other locations around Pasadena, possibly in Hamilton Elementary School at 2089 Rose Villa Street and Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 300 East Green Street. In addition, for shooting purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Bad Words’ set up camp in Jim’s Burgers at 1901 East 1st Street in Los Angeles.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County is considered one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the nation. Not to mention, the county has a vast and versatile landscape, which makes for an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions. Apart from the Jason Bateman directorial, it has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows, including ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘American Pie,’ ‘The Prestige,’ ‘Day Shift,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

