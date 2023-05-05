Where Was Beautiful Disaster Filmed?

Based on the 2011 eponymous novel by Jamie McGuire, ‘Beautiful Disaster’ is a romantic drama movie co-written and helmed by Rober Kumble that follows Travis Maddox who is an underground boxer at night and the ultimate college charmer during the day. When a college freshman named Abby Abernathy doesn’t give in to his charms, he is intrigued by her resistance and comes up with a simple bet to hopefully get closer to her. The bet is that if Travis takes a loss in his next boxing match, he must not indulge in sex for an entire month. On the other hand, if he ends up winning, Abby must come and live with him in his apartment for the same amount of time.

However, little does Travis knows that Abby carries a dark past and she just might be his match. Starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Autumn Reeser, Libe Barer, Michael Cudlitz, and Brian Austin Green, the comedy film consists of various contrasting settings and visuals, such as the shady boxing arena, the sophisticated college sites, and then the messy apartment of Travis. All these aspects of locations are enough to make one wonder where ‘Beautiful Disaster’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Beautiful Disaster Filming Locations

‘Beautiful Disaster’ was filmed in Bulgaria, particularly in Sofia. As per reports, the principal photography for the Dylan Sprouse starrer commenced in early October 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Travis and Abby and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the dynamics of their relationship change with time!

Sofia, Bulgaria

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Beautiful Disaster’ were lensed in and around the capital of Bulgaria, that is, Sofia, with the production team setting up camp in different sites across the city for shooting purposes. First and foremost, Nu Boyana Film Studios at 84 Kumata Street, Cinema Center Boyana, in Sofia served as the primary production location for the romantic drama movie. It seems that the filming unit constructed a few sets on a sound stage or two in the film studio for the underground boxing match sequences.

Nu Boyana Film Studios is home to ten different fully equipped sound stages, a modern water tank, and different backlot standing sets located right at the footsteps of the picturesque Vitosha mountain. Moreover, the film studio consists of a wide range of locations, such as forests, beaches, mountains, and urban environments, all of which make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Beautiful Disaster.’

In order to tape most of the exterior scenes, the director and his team supposedly traveled in and around Sofia and found suitable backdrops for different scenes. Naturally, you are likely to spot a number of different landmarks and attractions in the city, including the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Vitosha Boulevard, the Banya Bashi Mosque, the National History Museum, and the National Archaeological Museum. Apart from ‘Beautiful Disaster,’ the locales of Sofia have been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘After Ever Happy,’ ‘After We Fell,’ ‘The Wedding Veil Journey,’ and ‘The Late Bloomer.’

