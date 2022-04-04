Where Was Better Call Saul Season 5 Filmed?

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teamed up to create the crime drama series ‘Better Call Saul,’ a spin on the egotistical lawyer Saul Goodman who graces ‘Breaking Bad.’ As a prequel to the original series, the spinoff chronicles Jimmy McGill, a formidable lawyer and former con artist, and his descent into the criminal underbelly of mid-2000s Albuquerque. By the fifth season, the story already gets muddled with the introduction of the Juarez drug cartel. The season takes the story towards its destined closure while receiving four nominations at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The season’s story unfolds in and around Albuquerque, where locations like the “drug house” and Los Pollos Hermanos have become ingrained in popular culture. However, you may wonder where the season was filmed, and in that case, you may bank on us.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Filming Locations

‘Better Call Saul’ season 5 was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in and around New Mexico. Filming for the fifth season commenced on April 10, 2019, coming under wrap by September of the same year. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the season was filmed!

Albuquerque, New Mexico

The fifth season opens with Gene visiting a diner in Missouri. However, the scene was filmed at Grandma’s K&I Diner, a cheap suburban eatery located at 2500 Broadway Boulevard South East in the town. Afterward, Gene returns to the Cinnabon, a location that appears in the first episode of every season of the show. Although it’s supposed to be in Omaha, Nebraska, the Cottonwood Mall is situated in Albuquerque, at 10000 Coors Bypass North West.

The vacuum cleaner store from when Gene calls Ed in the fifth season’s first episode is situated at 2714 4th Street North West. The location also figures in a few scenes in the ‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff movie ‘El Camino.’ The El Michoacano Restaurant, the den of Nacho and his gang, is the El Moreno Restaurante y Paleteria, a restaurant serving Mexican cuisine located at 2511 Isleta Blvd South West in the city. The courthouse featured in the show is the Bernalillo County courthouse, the city courthouse of Albuquerque located at 400 Lomas Boulevard North West, in Albuquerque.

The gas station glimpsed in the second episode is just opposite the courthouse, at 400 Lomas Boulevard North East, complete with a convenience store. A memorable sequence from the second episode of the fifth season was filmed near a property located at 8504 Estates Drive North East. Another property located at 1501 San Patricio Avenue South West stood in for Nacho’s house in the series. Afterward, Nacho is picked up from his house and meets his father at the eatery “Bienvenidos Amigos!” While the diner is fictional, the scenes were lensed at Juanita’s Comida Mexicana, a Mexican restaurant and drive-thru located at 910 4th Street South West.

Kim’s gated community also lies in the city. The exterior scenes were filmed on the premises of The Artisan Apartments, an apartment complex located at 1751 Bellamah Avenue North West. In the same second episode, Jimmy and Kim head to look at a new house, and that sequence was filmed at 8904 Roys Place North East. Towards the end of the second episode, Lalo meets Hector in his retirement home. The scene was lensed at La Fonda del Bosque, a restaurant located at 1701 4th Street South West, within Albuquerque’s National Hispanic Cultural Center.

On the other hand, the crew took hold of a property at 8613 La Sala Del Centro North East to film the scenes of Mike’s granddaughter’s house. This location also gets a feature in the fourth episode of the season. To film the drug house scenes, the crew got hold of a property at 11124 Ventura Place North East in a shady neighborhood of Albuquerque. In the third episode, Saul and Nacho visit a racetrack. The scene was lensed in Albuquerque Dragway, an old school race track located at Dragway Road South East in the city.

Jimmy has lunch with Howard in a posh restaurant in the fourth episode. The sequence was filmed at 330 Tijeras Avenue North West in downtown Albuquerque. The iconic Los Pollos Hermanos also makes an appearance in the fourth episode. The crew revisited the Twisters Burgers and Burritos, a burrito restaurant at 4275 Isleta Boulevard South West, to film the sequence. Another property at 6301 Gibson Boulevard South East doubled as the second Pollos outlet that gets destroyed in the hands of Nacho and Gus in the seventh episode.

A nail salon curiously doubled as Jimmy McGill’s old office in the fifth and the sixth episodes of the fifth season. The Vietnamese nail salon, called Day Spa & Nails, stands at 160 Juan Tabo Boulevard North East in Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Schweikart & Cokely, the office of Kim, happened to be Simms Building, a historic high-rise at 400 Gold Avenue South West in the city. In the sixth episode, Mike visits a library for some research – the exterior location, in this case, was the San Pedro Public Library, a library located at 5600 Trumbull Avenue South East.

In the ninth episode, Lalo visits Hector in the nursing home. The sequence was captured at Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park, a nursing home and rehabilitation center located at 8820 Horizon Boulevard in Albuquerque. The season finale begins with Jimmy and Kim hiding in a downtown hotel. The hotel scenes were filmed at the Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque, a four-star accommodation at 125 2nd Street North West. The scouts found a perfect match at 204 Edith Boulevard North East for the scenes at Mike’s house. Additional sequences were filmed in and around properties in Albuquerque, at 501-599 4th Street North West, 2718 Manzano Street, and 6021 Anderson Avenue South East.

Belen, New Mexico

The New Mexico city of Belen provided the backdrop for a handful of scenes. At the beginning of the fourth episode, Jimmy visits a shady thrift store. The team captured the sequence at Bethlehem Thrift Shop, a thrift store located at 1300 South Main Street in Belen. Mr. Acker’s house, which Mesa Verde plans to demolish, lies at 158 Rayo Road, in the suburban neighborhood of Belen, around 34 miles south of Albuquerque.

Sandoval County, New Mexico

The production team often ventured out to capture the barren landscape of New Mexico. Consequentially, several scenes were filmed in the Sandoval County of New Mexico. They filmed scenes in the village of Corrales and the census-designated place of Placitas. The crew found a perfect place in Corrales that could be doubled as Lalo’s sprawling mansion. The mansion scenes were filmed in an estate located at 12 Camino de las Brisas in Corrales. On the other hand, a property located at 40 Camino Vega Verde in the suburban township of Corrales provided the exterior setting for Howard’s house. For Don Eladio’s estate, the crew found a place at 491 State Highway 165 in Placitas, complete with a pool.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Several additional scenes were lensed in Santa Fe County. In the finale of the fourth episode, Mike wakes up at what looks like a farm. The sequence was captured at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, or “The Ranch of the Swallows.” Located at 334 Los Pinos Road in La Cienega, a census-designated place outside Santa Fe, the historic farm has been converted into a museum and a cultural center. The location’s history dates back to the early 1700s when it was an instrumental stopping place along the Camino Real, the Royal Road that connected Mexico City to Santa Fe.

Read More: Better Call Saul Season 5 Ending, Explained