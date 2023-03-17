Where Was Boston Strangler Filmed?

Inspired by the gruesome true story of the infamous Boston Strangler, who reportedly killed 13 women in Boston during the 1960s, Hulu’s ‘Boston Strangler’ is a historical crime drama movie written and helmed by Matt Ruskin. Set in the 1960s, the narrative follows Loretta McLaughlin, who becomes the first journalist to see a pattern in the Boston Strangler murders and breaks the story to the rest of the world. With the help of her colleague and confidante, Jean Cole, she not only investigates the horrific murders but also challenges the prevalent sexism of the era by reporting on the notorious serial killer.

Starring Keira Knightley in the leading role, the movie unfolds in 1960s Boston, with the cold visuals reflecting the dark themes of murder and violence portrayed throughout the story. Moreover, Loretta’s house and the police station are a couple of settings that regularly feature in the movie, leaving you wondering where ‘Boston Strangler’ was filmed. Well, you won’t be curious for long now as we have gathered all the details about the same!

Boston Strangler Filming Locations

‘Boston Strangler’ was filmed entirely in Massachusetts, especially in Greater Boston. Principal photography for the biographical movie reportedly commenced in early December 2021 and wrapped up in early March 2022. Since the filming occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew had to follow specific safety procedures, as they all got vaccinated and tested for the virus three times per week during the entire production process. Let us now take you to the specific places where Matt Ruskin and his team shot the Hulu movie!

Greater Boston, Massachusetts

To stay authentic to the biographical narrative, the filming unit of ‘Boston Strangler’ decided to set up camp in the metropolitan region of Greater Boston, where the actual events surrounding the Boston Strangler transpired back in the 60s. Being a period drama movie, they had to modify the current-day ambiance of the region to make the locales portray the era flawlessly. Firstly, the house at 47 Statler Road in the town of Belmont stood in for the exterior of Loretta McLaughlin’s home.

The Winn Brook School in #Belmont transformed into a @CambridgePolice station for the upcoming film ‘Boston Strangler’ which is filming this morning #WCVB pic.twitter.com/eCSTnsw48i — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) December 6, 2021

The exterior of the Cambridge Police Department was lensed using the Winn Brook Elementary School building at 97 Waterhouse Road in Belmont after paying the school $5,000 to feature in the movie and transforming its exteriors accordingly. Furthermore, various exterior scenes featuring parked 1960s vehicles were recorded on location in private driveways on Statler and Waterhouse Road in Belmont.

Unpacking for the filming of The Boston Strangler at Medfield State Hospital. #bostonstrangler #medfieldstatehospital pic.twitter.com/t4q9T05PLH — Phil Tuths (@philtuths) February 2, 2022

During the filming schedule, locals and passersby spotted Keira Knightley and the rest of the cast in and around Pleasant Cafe at 4515 Washington Street in Roslindale, Medfield State Hospital at 1 Stonegate Drive in Medfield, and Claflin Street Parking Lot at 10 Claflin Street in Belmont, taping many vital scenes for the movie. The production team of ‘Boston Strangler’ additionally utilized the locales of the South End neighborhood of Boston as they lensed various portions at West Concord Street, Apple Street, and Dwight Street between Tremont Street and Shawmut Avenue.

In December 2021, the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology at 41 Berkeley Street in Boston was temporarily changed into a police headquarters. Then in late January 2022, the director and his team utilized the premise of the old Josephine M. Foster Elementary School at 30 Foster Road in Braintree Highlands. Several other cities and Boston neighborhoods feature in the movie, including the neighborhoods of Jamaica Plain and Roxbury, the cities of Lowell, Lynn, Malden, and Cambridge, and the town of Wellesley.

