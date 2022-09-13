Where Was Colette (2018) Filmed?

‘Colette’ is a 2018 biographical drama movie based on the life of famous French author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette. It follows Colette as she marries Henry “Willy” Gauthier-Villars and is pushed into writing. However, Willy publishes Colette’s work under his name. Soon, Colette decides to forge her own path, grapples with her sexuality, and lives fearlessly, challenging the era’s societal norms.

Colette’s journey of self-exploration is set against the Belle Époque France and features scenic backdrops that lend gravitas to the story. Therefore, viewers must be wondering whether the movie was filmed on location in France or somewhere else entirely. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the filming sites of ‘Colette.’

Colette Filming Locations

‘Colette’ was filmed in Hungary, the United Kingdom, and France, specifically in Budapest, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, and Paris. Principal photography on the project commenced in May 2017 and was likely wrapped up by July of the same year. Now, let’s take a closer look at the movie’s exact filming spots.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is the primary filming location of ‘Colette,’ and most of the scenes were shot in and around the city. The interior scenes were predominantly taped on sound stages of Origo Studios, a motion picture production facility located at Felsőkert u. 9, in Budapest. The studio houses eight large soundstages and two VFX/multimedia stages spread over an area of 18,000 square meters. Several big-budget Hollywood films and shows, such as ‘Dune,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ and ‘Terminator: Dark Fate‘ were filmed at the studio.

The cast and crew shot exterior scenes in the streets of Budapest, including Andrássy Avenue, a tree-lined boulevard linking Erzsébet Square with the Városliget City Park. The Hungarian State Opera House located at Andrássy út 22, Duna Palota, a Neo-Baroque concert hall at Zrínyi u. 5, and the Kálmán Imre Theater situated at Nagymező u. 17 feature in the film in some scenes. Scenes depicting a courtyard and restaurant were recorded at Adria Palace, at 16 Szabadság tér in Budapest. The city is known for its architecture, art, fashion, and nightlife.

Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Filming of the movie took place in Oxfordshire, mainly in the vicinity of Cogges Manor Farm, a farm in Cogges near Witney. The location doubles as Colette’s childhood home in the film and depicts scenes featuring a study and library. Cogges Manor Farm is presently a heritage site and is a popular tourist attraction in Oxfordshire.

Apparently they've been filming a new Kyra Knightley/Dominic West film about French author Colette at @CoggesWitney – looks a good choice! pic.twitter.com/NEzTM4Vy6o — The Cotswolds (@CotswoldsInfo) May 26, 2017

Northamptonshire, United Kingdom

The cast and crew taped some scenes in Northamptonshire, mainly in the vicinity of Hartwell, a village in West Northamptonshire. Salcy Park, a house in the county, appears in the film. Northamptonshire is known for its countryside aesthetics and is characterized by several rivers.

Colette location in Hartwell Village pic.twitter.com/11c8pgita6 — Gary Michael Walters ☮️🇺🇸🇺🇦☮️ (@garymwalters) May 29, 2017

Paris, France

While the film is mainly set in Paris, only some portions were shot in the capital city of France. Filming took place at Quai de Bourbon and Rue le Regrattier, lanes overlooking the Seine River, which flows through the city. Brittany-on-the-Seine, situated at 2 Quai de la Tournelle, features in one sequence.

Paris is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world, and local attractions include Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame de Paris, Champs-Élysées, and the Louvre. Popular films such as ‘No Limit,’ ‘Inception,’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds’ were filmed in the city.

