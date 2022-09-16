Where Was Confess Fletch Filmed?

Based on the ‘Fletch’ novels by Gregory Mcdonald, ‘Confess, Fletch’ is a crime comedy movie directed by Greg Mottola that serves as a reboot of the 1985 movie ‘Fletch’ by Michael Ritchie. The narrative follows the titular character as he gets pulled into a search for a stolen art collection. However, things get complicated for him when he becomes the prime suspect in a murder. To prove his innocence to the authorities, Fletch must find out the real murderer from a long list of suspects that includes an art dealer, a playboy, a neighbor, and his Italian girlfriend.

The suspenseful narrative coupled with hilarious elements sprinkled throughout the movie makes for an entertaining watch. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations in the backdrop is likely to make one wonder where ‘Confess, Fletch’ was actually shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Confess Fletch Filming Locations

‘Confess, Fletch’ was filmed in Massachusetts and Italy, particularly in Boston, Worcester, Cohasset, Essex County, and Rome. The principal photography for the Jon Hamm-starrer commenced in late June 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Fletch as he looks for the culprit, and navigate through all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Boston, Massachusetts

Several pivotal scenes for ‘Confess, Fletch’ were lensed in Boston, the capital and most populous city of Massachusetts. The production team set up camp in the South End neighborhood, South Station at 700 Atlantic Avenue, West Newton Street, and Columbus Avenue to tape a few sequences for the movie.

Worcester, Massachusetts

The filming unit of ‘Confess, Fletch’ taped many important portions on location in Worcester, a city and county seat of Worcester County in Massachusetts. Cicero’s Cafe at 17 Suffolk Street doubled as a newspaper hangout/dive bar while the office of the Telegram & Gazette newsroom in Mercantile Center on Front Street was transformed into a Boston newsroom for the film.

Did some background extra work for the movie CONFESS, FLETCH while they were filming in Worcester yesterday 🎬🎥 pic.twitter.com/J2rYHqetyk — MannieNogueira (@MannieNogueira) June 30, 2021

Moreover, Worcester Police Department at 9-11 Lincoln Square stood in for a fictional version of the Boston police headquarters. The cast and crew also utilized one of the local biker bars in the city while they set up their base camp on Union Street.

Cohasset, Massachusetts

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Confess, Fletch’ were also taped in Cohasset, a town in Massachusetts’ Norfolk County. The production team turned The Oaks at 49 Margin Street into the fictional Mayflower Yacht Club for the comedy film. Most of the filming on the property took place on its private dock.

A few scenes were also recorded in and around Cohasset Harbor, which is close to The Oaks. Furthermore, Cohasset Harbor Inn at 124 Elm Street and Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 2 Summer Street seemingly served as a couple of prominent production locations as well.

Essex County, Massachusetts

For shooting additional portions for ‘Confess, Fletch,’ the filming unit also traveled to Essex County, a county in the northeastern part of Massachusetts. In particular, they majorly utilized the locales of the city of Gloucester to record several important scenes for the film.

They set up their base camp in O’Maley Innovation Middle School at 32 Cherry Street and filmed in Lane’s Cove, Lanesville Community Center at 8 Vulcan Street, Plum Cove School at 15 Hickory Street, Andrews Street, and Duley Street. Ipswich, a coastal town in Essex County, also served as an important filming site.

Rome, Italy

To wrap up the production process, the cast and crew members traveled all the way to Rome, the capital city of Italy, and lensed some final sequences for ‘Confess, Fletch.’ Located in the Lazio region of central Italy, Rome has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows over the years. Some of them are ‘Van Helsing,’ ‘The Core,’ and ‘Medici.’

